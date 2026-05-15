Chennai Super Kings need just one win to officially enter the playoffs as they face bottom-ranked Lucknow Super Giants. Despite MS Dhoni's absence, CSK has made a strong comeback, winning six of their last eight games.

CSK vs LSG: Chennai Super Kings eye playoff spot in crucial Lucknow clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need just a win to put themselves in the playoffs contention officially, as they take on wooden spoon-holding Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium on Friday. CSK has made a remarkable comeback after starting the season with a hat-trick of losses, since then winning six and losing just two. Different players have put up their hands to perform for the Men in Yellow, and after initial hopelessness, CSK find themselves standing extremely confident, alive and kicking, despite legend MS Dhoni's absence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Talking Points

Akeal Hosein's match-up with Mitchell Marsh

Marsh struck a sensational century against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue, but was dismissed for 10 in the away game against CSK. A great match-up in form against Akeal, one of IPL's standout spinners this season, is shaping up, as he has dismissed Akeal twice and conceded just 61 runs in 52 balls across nine innings. Marsh strikes at just over 117 against the West Indies spinner.

Inglis' lethal form in powerplay

In the previous clash against CSK, LSG opener Inglis smashed 85 in just 33 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 257.57. Inglis is the second player since 2025 for strike at over 200 in the powerplay among batters having faced 100 balls in this phase, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi being the other one, as per Cricbuzz. In 13 IPL matches, having previously played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) last season, Inglis has made 376 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of 179.90, with two fifties and a best score of 85. Inglis' powerplay exploits and momentum will have to be carried forward by LSG's entire line-up, which they failed to do so in the previous game, reduced from 92/1 to 130/5 and eventually all out for 203 runs thanks to a power-packed cameo from all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed.

Will Pant be back in form against CSK?

Pant has a fine record against CSK, despite being dismissed for a scratchy 15 last match, having made 453 runs at a strike rate of 151 in 13 innings, with four fifties and best score of 79. LSG's big buy has once again failed to deliver this season, having made just 251 runs across 11 innings at an average of 27.89 and a strike rate of 138.67, with a half-century and best score of 68*. He has breached the 20-run mark in just four innings.

Will Urvil once again be the ultimate impact maker for CSK?

In the previous match, Urvil Patel set the Chepauk Stadium ablaze with a 23-ball 65, with two fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 282, smashing the joint-fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls, tying with Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. This season in four appearances, he has made 110 runs for CSK at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of over 234. Urvil is a massively impactful player in T20s who is on par with some absolute fan favourites right now, such as Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Since 2024, his strike rate of 232.43 is the highest among Indian batters in T20s (with a minimum of 500 runs). In 20 innings combined for CSK and Gujarat, he has smashed 688 runs in 20 innings at an average of 40.47 and a strike rate of 232.43, with three centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 119*.

How far can CSK go?

If CSK wins the match, they will have 14 points and could displace PBKS (13 points), who have lost five successive matches. However, they could go as far as third and displace SRH (14 points too), if they win by 32 runs or more or chase down the target in 16 overs minimum.

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants Squad:

Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Ayush Badoni, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari

Chennai Super Kings Squad:

Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Matthew Short, Sarfaraz Khan, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester, MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Macneil Noronha.