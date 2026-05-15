Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen will make his 24-hour race debut at the prestigious 24H Nurburgring. He will drive a Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the SP9 class, sharing the car with three teammates, calling the event a 'bucket list' race.

Max Verstappen is about to embark on a new challenge in his illustrious racing career. The Four-time F1 World Champion is about to take on a 24-hour-long race for the first time in his career - he will compete at the prestigious 24H Nurburgring on May 16 and 17, according to a release.

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Max Verstappen described racing at the Nurburgring Nordschleife as "old-school, proper racing" that brings him joy, stating, "I know it's a dangerous track, but I'm happy to take that risk!"

About the race

Set at the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany, nicknamed 'The Green Hell', the 24H Nurburgring is one of the 'Big 3' races of Sportscar Racing. The N24, as it is colloquially called, is known for its drama - changeable weather, drivers racing through traffic and driving at full speed in the dark. The race lasts 24 hours - teams must complete this by splitting time between their drivers, often a team of 3-4. Drivers race a wide variety of cars - from Supercars like Porsche 911s and Audi R8s to smaller machines like Hyundai i30s. A total of 161 teams and upwards of 450 drivers compete, making the Nurburgring 24 Hours a true festival of motor racing.

About Verstappen's participation

As the first 24-hour race of his career, the 24H Nurburgring is a totally new challenge for Verstappen. The race is much longer than an F1 race and requires him to share a car with his teammates. Max Verstappen will race in the fastest category - the 'SP9' class. This class includes highly-modified supercars. The four-time F1 world champion's team, Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, will field a Mercedes-AMG GT3. The Dutchman will share the car with Spain's Dani Juncadella, Austria's Lucas Auer, and France's Jules Gounon.

Verstappen on Racing at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Max Verstappen said, "The Nurburgring is a special place. There's no other track like it. The 24h Nurburgring is a race that's been on my bucket list for a long time, so I'm really thrilled we can make it happen now. We've got a strong line-up with Dani, Jules and Lucas and great support from Red Bull and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. Now it's about putting in the right preparations before the events, so we can maximise everything in the races."

Entering one of motorsport's toughest tests for the first time, Verstappen is clear on the team's ambitions. "Success is winning. That's why we're here. I know it's not going to be easy, but that's the target for everyone."

On Driving At Night

"It's probably going to be the best feeling. You're by yourself, pushing in the night. The car is normally fastest at night, so I'm looking forward to it."

The 54th edition of the ADAC RAVENOL 24H Nurburgring starts at 18:30 IST on Saturday, 16 May and finishes 24 hours later on Sunday, 17 May. (ANI)