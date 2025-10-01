Abhishek Sharma made history with the highest-ever rating in ICC Men’s T20I Batter Rankings, breaking a five-year-old record after his Asia Cup performance. Pakistan’s Saim Ayub replaced India’s Hardik Pandya as the top T20I all-rounder.

India left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma on Wednesday increased his T20I batting rankings lead and created history as he became a batter to break the record that has lasted for almost five years by reaching the highest-ever rating on the ICC Men's T20I Batter Rankings. On the other hand, Pakistan cricketer Saim Ayub replaced Men in Blue star player Hardik Pandya to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the world.

Abhishek reached a rating of 931 points following a stylish half-century during India's successful victory over Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup, and in the process, overtook the previous best rating of 919 points, which was achieved by England right-hander Dawid Malan in 2020.

It means Abhishek increased his lead at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, with the left-hander also surpassing the previous best ratings of teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli before he finished the week with a total of 926 rating points.

An impressive Asia Cup debut for Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek only made his international debut last year, but the 25-year-old has put together an amazing record and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup for his total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85.

He now leads England's Phil Salt in second place by a total of 82 rating points, while India teammate Tilak Varma remains in third place on the batter rankings after his 213 runs at the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka right-hander Pathum Nissanka gained two spots to improve to fifth with a new career-high rating following his 261 runs at the Asia Cup, while teammate Kusal Perera (up two places to ninth), Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (up 11 rungs to 13th) and India's Sanju Samson (up eight spots to 31st) also make gains following some impressive efforts at the same tournament.

Chakravarthy remains No.1 bowler, Hardik slips to 2nd spot in all-rounder rankings

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy remained the No. 1-ranked bowler in T20I cricket after seven scalps at the Asia Cup, with teammate Kuldeep Yadav (up nine spots to 12th), Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (up 12 places to equal 13th) and Bangladesh tweaker Rishad Hossain (up six rungs to 20th) among the big movers on the latest rankings.

There is also a change at the top of the all-rounder charts, with Pakistan's Saim Ayub displacing India's Hardik Pandya to claim top spot in the category for the first time.

Ayub was in excellent touch with the ball, particularly at the Asia Cup, as he collected eight wickets, and his efforts saw him rise four places overall and overtake Pandya in the No.1 spot for all-rounders.

Pandya drops to second and eight rating points behind Ayub, while Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (up four spots to 13th) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka (up three places to equal 30th) were the other players to make ground in the all-rounder category this week.

