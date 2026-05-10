During the IPL 2026 clash against CSK, a Lucknow Super Giants staff member was caught using a mobile phone in the dugout, violating BCCI’s anti-corruption rules. The second such incident this season sparked outrage on social media, with fans questioning IPL’s rule enforcement and match integrity.

Amid the IPL 2026 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk, a controversy has erupted after a member of the LSG staff was spotted using a mobile phone on Sunday, May 10.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After being put into bat first by the CSK captain, LSG posted a solid total of 203/6 in 20 overs. Opener Josh Inglis led the batting with a blistering knock of 83 off 33 balls, including 10 fours and 6 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 257.58. Shahbaz Ahmed played an unbeaten 43 off 25 balls, including 3 sixes and as many fours, to take the past 200-run mark.

For CSK, Jamie Overton led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in his spell of 4 overs. Anshul Kamboj picked up two wickets while conceding 47 runs at an economy rate of 11.80 in his quota of four overs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Inglis' blitz powers LSG's blistering start against CSK

LSG Caught in Controversy

As Lucknow Super Giants began their defense of the total, a backroom staff member was seen operating a mobile phone in the dugout, an act strictly prohibited under the BCCI’s anti-corruption regulations.

In a picture that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), LSG backroom staff were apparently speaking on the mobile phone while seated alongside the rest of the team officials during the live action. The LSG staff member was speaking on the phone in the dugout when the visitors’ batting was broadcast live on television.

The picture surfaced shortly after the LSG batter hit a boundary in the first innings, apparently during the replay of Mitchell Marsh’s shot towards the square leg region.

Scroll to load tweet…

This was the second instance of an IPL team member caught using a mobile phone in the dugout. Earlier in April this year, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) manager Romi Bhinder was caught using the phone during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was later fined INR 1 lakh for violating Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) protocols.

As per PMOA regulations, coaching and support staff, and team managers are strictly prohibited from using mobile phones in the dugout, which is considered a restricted zone once the match has commenced.

Fans Question Repeated Protocol Breaches

A viral picture of an LSG Backroom staff member using a mobile phone during the match against the CSK has sparked widespread debate on social media, especially X, with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the repeated breaches of IPL protocols and expressing concern over the potential risks to match integrity, given the strict anti-corruption rules governing dugout conduct.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed outrage and disbelief over the repeated IPL dugout breaches, questioning how LSG staff could flout rules so openly. Many compared it to an earlier RR incident, criticizing the BCCI for failing to enforce anti-corruption protocols and calling for stricter action to safeguard match integrity.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

If the LSG support staff member is found guilty of using the phone in the dugout by the BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), he could face significant penalties, including a substantial fine and a formal warning.

Meanwhile, LSG are languishing at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and seven losses, earning six points.

Also Read: Jadeja’s Intense Pocket Gesture At Buttler Sets Social Media Ablaze During Royals vs Titans IPL Thriller (WATCH)