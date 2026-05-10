CSK's Urvil Patel etched his name in IPL history by smashing the joint-fastest fifty in just 13 balls, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal's record. He achieved this feat in the IPL 2026 match against LSG, scoring a blistering 65 off 23 balls.

Urvil Patel etched his name in the record books as he slammed the joint-fastest fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history, equalling Yashasvi Jaiswal. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter slammed a fifty off just 13 balls in the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

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With CSK chasing the target of 204, Urvil scored a 23-ball 65 runs knock, laced with eight sixes and two boundaries. The right-handed batter achieved his fifty with a six off the last ball of the seventh over in CSK's chase.

After his fifty, Urvil took out a piece of paper out of his pocket, which read "This is for you Papa."

Record-equalling knock

Urvil joined Rajasthan Royals' batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for the record of the fastest fifty in the IPL. Jaiswal recorded his 13-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) back in the IPL 2023 season.

Patel's Power-Hitting Display

Urvil Patel arrived at the crease after CSK lost opener Sanju Samson in the fourth over. After scoring a single of the first ball that he played, Urvil slammed three back-to-back sixes off the bowling of Avesh Khan.

He then smashed three sixes and a boundary in the last over of the Powerplay, bowled by Digvesh Singh Rathi.

In the seventh over, bowled by LSG's Mohammed Shami, Urvil hit a six and completed his half-century off 13 balls with a single. Urvil Patel was finally dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed in the 10th over after a blistering 65 off just 18 deliveries, but not before putting Chennai Super Kings firmly on course for victory at 131/2 after 10 overs.

He formed an 81-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad for the second wicket off just 34 balls.

Earlier in the match

Earlier in the match, LSG batted first and, riding on a blistering 33-ball 85-run knock by Josh Inglis, finished at 203-8 in 20 overs. (ANI)