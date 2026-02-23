R Ashwin slammed India's team combination after their T20 World Cup loss to South Africa, calling the team 'underprepared'. He strongly criticised sending Rinku Singh to bat at number eight, stating he should have come in at number five.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin strongly criticised India's team combination and batting order following their Super Eights defeat to South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, stating that the side appeared underprepared for a high-pressure encounter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin questioned the decision to send Rinku Singh as low as number eight in the batting order despite India playing with eight recognised batters. "If you have eight batters and one of them is Rinku Singh, he cannot be coming in at eight. No disrespect to Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. But for a starter, South Africa has given us a lesson that please do not come underprepared for such games. We were underprepared," he said.

Ashwin's Tactical Breakdown

Ashwin made it clear that his remarks were not a criticism of Washington Sundar, but rather a tactical observation regarding role clarity in crucial matches. Ashwin also said that he would have loved to see Rinku Singh batting at No.5. However, Sundar failed to score with the bat despite coming ahead of Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

"I would have loved to see Rinku Singh walking in at five. I think they were looking at Washi as a like-for-like replacement for Axar. But experience counts for something, someone who has been there and done it. Axar has been there, handled pressure, and done it. Number five in such a high-pressure game was too much to ask of Washi. Rinku was at eight, and the game was already done. There was no use of his coming and batting there. We have taken a slight hit. We have to be a little sensible. Going forward, most teams will want India to chase. That is the biggest challenge if teams come planned well," Ashwin said.

The former off-spinner suggested that promoting Washington as a like-for-like option in place of Axar Patel may have overlooked the importance of experience in pressure situations. Ashwin also warned that opposition teams could increasingly look to put India into chase mode, indicating that adaptability and sharper tactical planning will be crucial in the remainder of the tournament.

Tough Road to Semi-Finals

India's loss of 76 runs against South Africa has tightened their qualification scenarios for the semi-finals. The Men in Blues will have to win the remaining two games with a good net run rate to keep their hopes of defending the T20 World Cup alive. (ANI)