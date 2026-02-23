Sanjay Manjrekar has urged India to include Kuldeep Yadav after their crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026, stressing batting improvements and sharper skills against spin.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has called on the team management to rethink their approach following the Men in Blue’s 76-run defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Ahmedabad on February 22. He insisted that Kuldeep Yadav must be brought into the playing XI to provide India with another strike option in the upcoming matches against Zimbabwe and the West Indies.

Manjrekar, now a commentator, also highlighted the need for India’s batters to sharpen their skills against spin and slower deliveries. He expressed gratitude to South Africa for exposing India’s shortcomings, noting that the loss offered a chance to reflect and make changes.

Manjrekar’s Prescription for India’s Revival

On X, Manjrekar wrote: “Thanks to SA, we now know what Ind needs to do next. 1) Get batters with soft skills against spin to bat up the order, 2) Guy doing ‘throw downs’ to throw a million slower balls at Ind batters, and 3) Kuldeep must play to have another wicket-taking option.”

India now face a must-win scenario, needing big victories against Zimbabwe and the West Indies to stay alive in the race for the semifinals.

How South Africa Dominated India

South Africa delivered a clinical performance to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament. Batting first, they posted 187/7 in 20 overs. David Miller top-scored with 63 off 35 balls, while Dewald Brevis added 45 from 29 deliveries. The pair rescued the Proteas after a shaky start at 17/3, stitching a 97-run stand for the fourth wicket. Tristan Stubbs then provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 44 off 24 balls.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah impressed with figures of 3/15, while Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets.

In reply, India faltered badly, bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. Marco Jansen starred with the ball, claiming 4/22. Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch chipped in with three and two wickets respectively, while skipper Aiden Markram struck early to dismiss Ishan Kishan for a duck.

Shivam Dube offered some resistance, scoring 42 off 37 balls, but lacked support as India crumbled under pressure.