Several Mexican football games, including Liga MX fixtures, women’s league ties and a Mexico vs Iceland friendly, were suspended after violence broke out following the army’s killing of cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera.

The cancelled games included the seventh round of the Clausura tournament of Mexico's Liga MX professional football league, multiple women's league matches and an international friendly match between Mexico and Iceland.

The matches were postponed in the aftermath of Mexican officials confirming the killing of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which saw retaliatory violence break out in several areas.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and said the central government was in coordination with state authorities in response to the violence.

