Yuvraj Singh recalled his 2011 cancer battle, when he had to choose between cricket and life-saving treatment. He shared his diagnosis, chemotherapy ordeal, and the determination that fueled his return to international cricket, inspiring millions.

Former India all-rounder and two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh recalled his tough battle with cancer, which put his cricketing career at stake. Yuvraj, who was part of the Team India that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, was often known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, while also contributing significantly with the ball on the field.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Off the field, resilience and determination truly tested the former India all-rounder after he was diagnosed with rare germ cell cancer in 2011, which put a halt to his cricketing career, with uncertainty looming over his future in international cricket, and left fans and his teammates anxious about whether he would return to the sport he loved, as well as embrace it as an opportunity to fight back.

However, the cancer did not stop Yuvraj Singh from returning to the field, as the Indian legend showcased immense courage and determination, using the battle as motivation to return stronger to international cricket. His return to the field after a battle with a life-threatening disease inspires millions of fans and aspiring cricketers.

Yuvraj Recalls Near-Death Experience with Cancer

Yuvraj Singh’s battle with cancer and his comeback to the field have continued to be spoken about today. The former India all-rounder, in conversation with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on the latter’s YouTube channel, Switch Hit, recalled how he faced a near-death experience with the disease that changed his life forever.

Yuvraj revealed that he was shocked upon knowing he was dying at a time when his Test career was taking shape. The 44-year-old further added he was forced to choose between cricket and undergoing life-saving treatment after being denied to tour Australia, highlighting the mental and emotional turmoil he endured during the initial stage of his cancer battle.

“I mean, when something like that hits you, that's (about dying) the first thought that comes to your head. And I want to go on the Australia tour because I have just started to get my place in Test cricket, so I don't want to retire, and I have been waiting for seven years,” the former India all-rounder said (9:59).

“You know, I was 12th man for 40 Test matches. I was going on the Australia tour, and the physio came and said, You’re not going. And then, obviously, speaking to a doctor, they said that you have three to six months left to live. Now you decide whether you want to play cricket or you want to go for treatment," he added.

After being diagnosed with a rare cancer, Yuvraj Singh was sent to Boston, United States, for specialised treatment. During his stay in Boston for his cancer treatment, the former India all-rounder underwent multiple chemotherapy sessions while focusing on recovery, determined to return to the sport.

‘Tumour was Between my Lung and Heart’

Yuvraj Singh further spoke about how he wanted to play cricket despite being told he had only limited time left to live, revealing that the doctors discovered the tumour between the lung and the heart, making the situation even more critical and life-threatening, and thus preferred treatment over the sport he loved.

"I was like, I'd rather play cricket because I don't know how much time I've left to play Test cricket, you know. Because the tumour was between my lung and my heart. And it was suppressing on the nerve of my heart,” the 44-year-old said.

“So he said you could get a heart attack if you don't do chemotherapy. And then obviously they sent me for treatment," he added.

Yuvraj Singh made his return to international T20I against New Zealand in September 2012. Given his experience with cancer and the battle he endured, the former India all-rounder started the foundation ‘YOUWECAN’ to raise awareness about the disease as well as support cancer patients and survivors through treatments, rehabilitation, and emotional strength.

Determination Made Yuvraj’s Comeback Possible

Yuvraj Singh further revealed that he and his mother were in denial about undergoing cancer treatment, adding that the condition got worse when they took wrong steps at the start and decided to travel to the United States only after the illness had progressed. The 44-year-old thought it was impossible to make a cricketing comeback after his third chemo session, but he was determined to play for India again.

“We all were in a bit of denial. You know, we all, to be honest, didn't take the right steps at the start. And obviously, as it got worse, we didn't have a choice but to go to America and get treated. When I was in my third cycle of chemo, I was like, ‘This is impossible’. It was really hard to go with something like that.

“But again, I was determined to come back and play. While the whole world thought that I wouldn't be able to play again. And I was very determined that I'm going to come back and play for India again.”

Scroll to load tweet…

After making India's comeback in 2012, Yuvraj Singh played for five more years, featuring in the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups and 2017 Champions Trophy, with his last appearance in the Indian jersey coming in an ODI match against West Indies in 2017. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019.

In his international career. Yuvraj amassed 11139 runs, including 17 centuries and 71 fifties, at an average of 34.98 in 399 matches. He also picked 147 wickets, including two four-wicket hauls and a fifer, at an average of 35.87 and an economy rate of 4.98.