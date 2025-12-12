Image Credit : Getty

Yuvraj has built an impressive automobile lineup that mirrors his taste for speed and sophistication. His garage includes icons like the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Bentley Flying Spur, both known for their engineering excellence. His BMW collection features an X7, an X6 M, an M5, and a classic 3-Series, each chosen for different driving experiences. He also owns an Audi Q5, rounding off a collection that showcases both performance and luxury.