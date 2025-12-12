- Home
Yuvraj Singh Birthday: Inside His Rs 291 Crore Net Worth and Luxury Lifestyle; Read On
Yuvraj Singh’s birthday brings fresh attention to his Rs 291 crore net worth, showcasing his luxury Mumbai home, stunning Goa villa, high-end cars, top endorsements and smart investments that continue to elevate his post-cricket empire
Yuvraj Singh’s estimated net worth of around Rs 291 crore in 2025 reflects his long cricketing career, high-profile IPL earnings, and a consistent flow of premium brand endorsements. His partnerships with leading companies such as Puma, Pepsi, Reebok, Cadbury, Birla Sun Life Insurance, and Hero Honda have ensured that his market value remains strong even after retirement. His record-breaking auctions in 2014 and 2015 kept him among the most expensive players ever signed in consecutive years, reinforcing his financial dominance.
His Real Estate Portfolio Across Multiple Cities
Yuvraj’s real estate footprint includes some of India’s most enviable properties. His Rs 64 crore sea-facing duplex in Omkar 1973, Mumbai, is known for its Arabian Sea views, high-end interiors, and exceptional privacy. The home consists of two combined apartments designed in warm, calming tones with premium marble finishes. Along with this, he owns a lavish mansion in Chandigarh and a Santorini-inspired holiday villa in Morjim, Goa, featuring Greek blue-and-white aesthetics, wide sunlit spaces, and a resort-like pool that creates a year-round vacation ambience.
Inside His Luxury Cars and Supercar Collection
Yuvraj has built an impressive automobile lineup that mirrors his taste for speed and sophistication. His garage includes icons like the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Bentley Flying Spur, both known for their engineering excellence. His BMW collection features an X7, an X6 M, an M5, and a classic 3-Series, each chosen for different driving experiences. He also owns an Audi Q5, rounding off a collection that showcases both performance and luxury.
A Lifestyle Built on Career Success and Smart Investments
Yuvraj’s wealth represents more than cricketing fame; it reflects strategic financial planning and well-timed investments. His property choices, endorsement deals, and business ventures have consistently strengthened his financial position. Industry sources often remark that his disciplined approach to money management and post-retirement opportunities has played a major role in helping him sustain and grow his wealth year after year.
