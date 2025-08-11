MS Dhoni responded humorously to a fan's plea for him to play in IPL 2026, citing his knee pain. While his participation remains uncertain, Dhoni has stated he will decide by December, leaving fans in anticipation.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni gave a witty reply to a fan’s request ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Though the next season of the IPL is seven months away, Dhoni’s future in the tournament is uncertain; the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has yet to confirm his participation in the IPL 2026.

Following Chennai Super Kings’ early exit from IPL 2025, where they finished at the bottom of the points table, it was speculated that MS Dhoni might have played his last season in the cash-rich T20 league. However, the 44-year-old did not confirm his future in the IPL directly, leaving the fans guessing, stating that he would take time and decide about his future, keeping in mind his fitness and body.

Dhoni played the entire IPL 2025 season despite a knee issue, which was confirmed by CSK coach Stephen Fleming. He batted down the order, as he could no longer play longer innings, but still managed to entertain fans with quick cameos.

Dhoni’s hilarious reply to a fan’s request

MS Dhoni attended an event on invitation, and the host asked him whether he was going to play the next IPL season. CSK legend stated that he is unsure whether he will play or not, but will take a couple of months to decide his future.

“I don't know whether I'll play or not. I have time to decide. I have some time until December, so I'll take another couple of months, and then finally, I can make my decision.” Dhoni said.

That’s when a fan in the audience interrupted and said, “You have to play, sir.”

Dhoni left the room in splits with his witty remark, stating, “Arre, ghutne me jo dard hota hai uska take care kaun karega,” (Who will take care of the pain in the knee?)

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020, but he continued to play in the Indian Premier League. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter led Chennai Super Kings to two IPL titles in 2021 and 2023, adding to three titles he already in 2010, 2011, and 2018 he clinched as a captain.

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni took over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy duties midway through the tournament after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the season due to an injury to his elbow sustained during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Will MS Dhoni continue as captain if he returns to the IPL?

MS Dhoni has been very synonymous with Chennai Super Kings’ growing popularity and legacy over the years, and if he returns to the IPL, many expect him to lead the team, probably for one last time.

However, Dhoni is unlikely to continue as captain even if he returns for the next IPL season, as Ruturaj Gaikwad has been touted as the long-term captain for Chennai Super Kings, and the Maharashtra cricketer is expected to take over the leadership role fully once he recovers, allowing Dhoni to focus more on mentoring and contributing as a senior player.

Though Dhoni’s future in the IPL is uncertain as he has yet to make a call on it, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter will likely play as a senior player and mentor in the next season of the Indian Premier League.

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.