MS Dhoni confirms his long-term association with Chennai Super Kings, extending beyond his playing career. He emphasizes his commitment to the franchise for years to come, hinting at a continued role even after retirement from professional cricket.

MS Dhoni holds the record for being the IPL captain to make 10 or more playoff appearances (12), the record unlikely to be broken.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and stalwart MS Dhoni broke the silence on his future with the franchise ahead of the IPL 2026. Dhoni has been part of CSK since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008, barring 2016 and 2017, when the team was banned from participating in the tournament for two years due to match-fixing allegations.

MS Dhoni’s association with Chennai Super Kings has been synonymous with the franchise’s identity and legacy that has been built on loyalty and leadership over the years, making the team one of the most successful in the history of IPL.

Dhoni spent most of his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings, playing 16 seasons with the franchise and leading them to five titles, making him the joint-most successful captain, alongside former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, in the tournament’s history.

Will MS Dhoni leave CSK after retiring from IPL?

MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL remains uncertain as he is tight-lipped about it, leaving the fans and media guessing. However, the talks have been around the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s association with the Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at a private event, Dhoni reaffirmed his commitment to continue his association with the franchise even after completely retiring from his professional career.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know, even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don't think I'll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” the 44-year-old

After retiring from his international career in August 2020, MS Dhoni continued to ply his trade in the IPL, serving as a guiding force for Chennai Super Kings both on and off the field, thereby reinforcing his status as one of the most influential figures in the league.

‘I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey’

Following Chennai Super Kings’ league stage exit in the IPL 2024, it was speculated that MS Dhoni had played his final season of the tournament. However, he made a comeback in the following season, after his knee surgery, and took over leadership duties midway through CSK’s campaign after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury sustained during the match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Speaking about his speculations regarding his future with CSK, MS Dhoni stated that he will continue to wear the yellow jersey, even if he is not playing.

“It's not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” Dhoni said at the event.

In IPL 2025, MS Dhoni has scored 191 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches. In his IPL career, Dhoni is the sixth-leading run-getter with 5439 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 38.30 in 278 matches.