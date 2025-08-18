MS Dhoni's ardent fan, Jay Jani, who gained attention for breaching security to meet him during IPL 2024, tragically passed away in a road accident. Jani's Instagram, filled with Dhoni tributes, reflected his deep admiration for the cricketer.

Former Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s ardent fan, Jay Jani, reportedly passed away in a road accident in Gujarat on August 12, Tuesday. Jani was shot to limelight when he breached the security to miss Dhoni during the IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jay Jani breached the security and entered the ground to meet MS Dhoni, and fell on his feet before he was escorted out of the ground by the security guard. The CSK stalwart had a few words with him while his arm was on the fan’s shoulder before he was escorted back by security, creating a heartfelt moment that went viral and highlighted Dhoni’s warmth towards his supporters.

Jay Jani was one of the craze supporters of MS Dhoni, who has a massive fan following given his success as India and Chennai Super Kings captain, ability to enthrall the crowd with his finishing skills, and calm leadership that inspired generations of fans. Even at the fag end of his illustrious career, Dhoni continues to remain one of the most followed Indian cricketers not just in India but also across the world.

A tragic accident takes away the life of MS Dhoni’s fan

MS Dhoni’s devoted fan, Jay Jani, lost his life in a tragic road accident in Gujarat. According to a report in Gujarat First, Jay Jani, who hailed from Rabarika village in Bhavnagar district, died after a tractor overturned and lost balance while going to his field tractor in his village. As per the reports, Jay suffered several injuries sustained from the tractor accident and succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The local police have already launched an investigation into this matter after registering the case as an accident. Meanwhile, Jay Jani was an ardent follower of MS Dhoni, and after he shot to fame by breaching the security to meet his idol, the 27-year-old’s Instagram handle was swamped with a lot of followers. At the time of his tragic death, Jay Jani had over 20k followers on his Instagram.

Jay’s Instagram handle is filled with pictures, reels, and fan edits dedicated to MS Dhoni, showcasing his admiration and respect for the legendary India and CSK and reflecting the deep bond he felt with his idol.

Jay Jani had often expressed his dream to meet MS Dhoni, and it was fulfilled after he took a risky decision to breach the security and run onto the field, creating a once-in-a-lifetime moment with his idol that remained the highlight of his life.

Jay Jani once revealed MS Dhoni’s promise to him

As Jay Jani passed away in a tragic accident in Gujarat, MS Dhoni once promised him, which was revealed himself. Just a few days after he breached the security and touched the feet of CSK icon, Jay revealed the conversation between him and Dhoni, stating that the legendary cricketer would bear the expense of surgery on his nose.

I will take care of your surgery. Nothing will happen to you, don’t worry. I won’t let anything happen to you." Jay Jani said in a video.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s future in the IPL is uncertain as the CSK skipper remained tight-lipped on whether he will continue playing or hang up his boots before the next season of the tournament. However, Dhoni stated he would take time and make a call on his participation in the IPL 2026, given his knee issues and fitness.

In the last IPL season, MS Dhoni scored 196 runs at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.