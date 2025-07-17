Deepti Sharma's fifty and Sneh Rana's brilliant bowling powered India to a four-wicket win over England in the 1st ODI. A crucial stand with Jemimah Rodrigues and a Rishabh Pant-style six were standout moments in Deepti's match-winning knock.

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma reflected on her brilliant innings against England Women in the 1st ODI, where she aimed to build a partnership with Jemimah and was waiting for an opportunity like this to perform.

A brilliant half-century from Deepti Sharma and a fine spell from all-rounder Sneh Rana were the highlights as India secured a four-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series at Southampton on Thursday.

Deepti Sharma picks a one-handed six from Rishabh Pant

India Women have now won 11 of their last 12 ODIs, a sequence that started with the home series against the West Indies in December.

Deepti Sharma said in the post-match presentation, "I was waiting for an opportunity like this. I wanted to build a partnership with Jemimah, who scores 5-6 runs an over consistently.

(On her sweep shots) I have worked a lot on it early days, and it helps on this kind of track. (On the one-handed six) I play these shots in practice. I picked that up from Rishabh Pant. We have played in England before, and we enjoy these conditions."

Deepti Sharma's Batting Brilliance Guide India to Victory

Deepti Sharma was the top scorer for India in the fixture, and she was named Player of the match for her brilliance.

Sharma's 62* is the highest score from No.6 or lower for India Women in an ODI run-chase, surpassing Veda Krishnamurthy's 52* vs WI-W (Vijayawada, 2016).

With this win, Team India leads the series 1-0. England won the toss and opted to bat first. Pacer Kranti Goud reduced England to 20/2, getting rid of openers Tammy Beaumont (5) and Amy Jones (1) quickly.

How did England Revive their Batting after 2 Early Wickets?

A 71-run third-wicket stand between Emma Lamb (39 in 50 balls, with four boundaries) and captain Nat Sciver Brunt (41 in 52 balls, with five fours) helped England stabilise before spinner Sneh Rana removed both, reducing them to 97/4 in 20.1 overs.

A century stand for the fourth-wicket between Sophia Dunkley (83 in 92 balls, with nine fours) and Davidson Richards (53 in 73 balls, with two fours) averted any possible disaster while Sophie Ecclestone's quick cameo of 23* took England to a solid 258/6 in 50 overs.

Rana (2/31) and Goud (2/55) took two wickets each, while Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani got one each.

Rodriguez-Deepti's Partnership proved Pivotal in India's Win

During a chase of 259 runs, openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana (28 in 24 balls, with five fours) delivered a solid start with a 48-run stand.

Rawal (36 in 51 balls with three fours) had another 46-run stand with Harleen Deol (27 in 44 balls, with four boundaries), but disaster struck India as they lost Rawal, Deol, and skipper Harmanpreet (17) in quick succession, reduced to 124/4 in 27.1 overs.

Jemimah Rodrigues (48 in 54 balls, with five fours) struck an 87-run stand for the fifth wicket with Deepti Sharma, taking the team past 200 runs.

While Richa Ghosh was removed early after Jemimah's dismissal, Deepti (62* in 64 balls, with three fours and a six) and Amanjot Kaur (20* in 14 balls with three fours) stuck around to give India a four-wicket win with 10 balls left.

Charlie Dean (2/52) was England's top bowler, while Kate Cross, Ecclestone, and Lauren Filer got one each.