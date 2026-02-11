Sherfane Rutherford smashed an unbeaten 76 off 42 balls to lift West Indies to 196/6 vs England in T20 WC 2026. Rescuing the innings from 55/3, his power-hitting at Wankhede thrilled fans, leaving Mumbai Indians supporters excited for the IPL season.

West Indies’ batter Sherfane Rutherford delivered a blistering performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 11.

Putting into the bat first by England skipper Harry Brook, West Indies posted a total of 196/6 in 20 overs, with Sherfane Rutherford leading the batting, playing a brilliant unbeaten knock of 76 off 42 balls, including seven sixes and two fours, at an impressive strike rate of 180.95. Apart from Rutherford, Roston Chase (34) and Jason Holder (33) made valuable contributions to the West Indies batting.

For England, Adil Rashid led the bowling attack with figures of 2/16 at an economy rate of 4.00 in his spell of four overs. Jamie Overton also picked up two wickets but conceded 33 runs at an economy rate of 8.20 in four overs. Apart from Rashid and Overton, Sam Curran (1/36) and Jofra Archer (1/48) picked a wicket each to restrict the Caribbean side below 200.

Rutherford Goes Ruthless at Wankhede Stadium

The spectators at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive innings close up, dominating the England bowling attack with his power-hitting skills, precise placement, and fearless intent, keeping the West Indies in control throughout their innings.

Walking in to bat when West Indies were reeling at 55/3, Sherfane Rutherford had a brief 22-run stand for the fourth wicket with Roston Chase before the latter’s dismissal at 77/4. Therefore, Rutherford took charge of the team’s innings and unleashed his firepower, taking Windies past the 100-run mark in the 13th over innings.

Rutherford stitched a crucial 51-run stand for the fifth wicket with Rovman Powell, who scored just 14 runs, before the latter’s dismissal at 128/4. After his dismissal, Sherfane Rutherford was joined by Jason Holder, but he continued to dictate the innings with his fearless strokeplay, hitting the boundaries at will, as he completed his half-century in just 29 balls while batting at a strike rate of 182.75.

Rutherford and Holder formed a crucial 61-run stand for the sixth wicket before the latter’s dismissal at 189/6. The 27-year-old scored 28 runs in his partnership with Jason Holder, adding crucial runs in the final overs.

In his 76-run knock, Sherfane Rutherford scored 50 runs through boundaries and sixes, meaning that nearly two-thirds of his runs came from powerful hitting, underlining dominance over England bowlers and the aggressive approach that kept the West Indies ahead in the final overs.

‘Sherfane Rutherford is an Absolute Beast’

Sherfane Rutherford’s performance with the bat has left not only Wankhede spectators but also fans on social media buzzing, with many marveling at his power-hitting and praising his fearless approach at Mumbai’s iconic stadium.

Taking to his X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans and enthusiasts lavished praise on Sherfane Rutherford, calling him an ‘absolute beast’ and ‘six-hitting machine, praising his fearless, stylish, and powerful innings.

The Mumbai Indians fans were quite excited over his knock, given that the Caribbean star will play for the franchise in the upcoming IPL season, many saying it would be tough for the team management to leave him out of the playing XI after such a dominant display at Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of the Mumbai Indians.

Sherfane Rutherford was traded from the Gujarat Titans to the Mumbai Indians for a price of INR 2.6 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. In 2025, Rutherford had accumulated 1373 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 24.96 and a strike rate of 144.98 across all levels of T20 cricket.

In his T20I career, Sherfane Rutherford has amassed 753 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 22.14 and a strike rate of 146.78 in 48 matches.