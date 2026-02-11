Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been discharged after treatment for an upset stomach but is a doubtful starter vs Namibia in the T20 World Cup. Tilak Varma confirmed pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to return for upcoming matches, including Pakistan.

Prolific India opener Abhishek Sharma was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for an upset stomach, teammate Tilak Varma told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The explosive left-hander is an integral part of India's T20 World Cup title defence and is doubtful for the Group A fixture against Namibia on Thursday in New Delhi.

"He has been discharged today, and he is doing well," Varma, an attacking batter, told reporters on the eve of the match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"We have got one more day for the game. Hopefully, we decide by tomorrow on how he feels, and we go with it."

Abhishek Sharma's Stomach Upset Causes Concern for Team Management

The 25-year-old was admitted to a Delhi hospital on Tuesday with a stomach issue he had carried since their opening win on Saturday, an official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Abhishek was out for a duck in India's win over the United States.

Bumrah Returns

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is expected to return for the second group match after he missed the opener due to having a fever, Varma said.

India will move on after the Namibia match to Colombo, where they face a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

India Ready for Pakistan Clash

The Pakistan government late Monday ended a week-long stand-off by reversing its order for the cricket team to boycott the big game due to political reasons.

"We are actually excited to play (against Pakistan)," said the 23-year-old Varma.

"We were already prepared for the game even before we got to know about it a couple of days back. We are in match zone now."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)