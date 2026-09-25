Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar expressed mixed feelings after winning the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team silver at the Asian Games. While happy for the team, he was disappointed about not securing a medal in the individual event.

Indian shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar on Friday said he was happy with the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team silver medal but admitted disappointment over missing out on a medal in the individual event at the Asian Games. The Indian trio registered a final score of 1762-94x, falling short of gold medalists China (1766-95x). The bronze medal went to South Korea (1751-87x).

After winning the gold medal at the event in the 2022 Asian Games, India lost their title to China. However, in the in the men's 50m rifle 3 position individual event Aishwary managed a fifth-place finish with a score of 327.6, while Niraj finished eighth (and the last) position with a score of 299.

'Happy for team medal, disappointed for individual'

"I am very happy about the silver medal. But a little bit... there is also a bit of disappointment that a medal didn't come in the individual event. But yes, I am happy for the team medal," Aishwary told ANI after winning silver.

Focus on team performance

Shooting has continued to contribute medals for India at the ongoing Games, and Aishwary said the team's overall performance had been encouraging despite fewer gold medals. "Quite a few medals have come in shooting this time. Although there aren't many gold medals, there are several silvers and bronzes. One team in the pistol event won a gold, so it has been quite great," Aishwary said.

Asked about his mindset during the team event and whether gold was on his mind, the Indian shooter said his focus was on giving his best for the team. "When playing for the team during the qualification match, the only thing on my mind is to give my absolute best. I try to perform at my best so that my team can secure a gold medal," he said.

'Immense support from SAI'

Aishwary also highlighted the support extended by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), particularly in providing ammunition, shooting ranges and coaches. "We get a lot of help from SAI because we receive ammunition through them especially, and they provide shooting ranges and coaches. So, we get immense support because of SAI," Aishwary said. (ANI)