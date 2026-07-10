Team India's troubles just don't seem to end. After a poor Ireland tour, they've now lost the T20 series to England. This is India's sixth T20 match in a row without a win. The team is yet to see a victory under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

First Ireland, now England. Team India just can't seem to catch a break in T20 cricket, losing the series on their England tour (2026) after a disastrous run in Ireland (2026). The two-time T20 World Cup champions are now winless in their last six matches. In fact, India hasn't won a single T20 match since Shreyas Iyer took over as captain.

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A One-Sided Defeat in Bristol

On Thursday night in Bristol, Team India won the toss and decided to bat first, putting up a total of 158 for seven. Captain Shreyas Iyer was the lone warrior, smashing a brilliant 80 off 49 balls, an innings that included four fours and five sixes. Shivam Dube added 22 runs, while openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15 off 10) and Abhishek Sharma (16 off 14) got starts but couldn't convert. Tilak Varma managed a quick 11 off eight balls.

However, England made a mockery of the chase. Captain Harry Brook was unstoppable, hitting an unbeaten 79 from just 35 balls, with eight fours and four sixes. Opener Philip Salt gave him solid support, remaining not out on 59 off 42 balls (nine fours, one six). They cruised to victory, sealing the series with one game still left to play.

Top Ranking in Danger

This string of losses could cost India its top spot in the ICC T20 rankings. If England wins the final match of the series, they could climb to the number one position.