Sachin Tendulkar praises Shubman Gill’s calm, composed captaincy in the England Test series, lauding his measured decisions and stellar batting. Gill’s record-breaking knock powered India to a historic win at Edgbaston, silencing his critics.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his thoughts about Shubman Gill’s captaincy ahead of the third Test in the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Thursday, July 10.

Shubman Gill was appointed as Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from red-ball cricket ahead of the England tour. The 25-year-old did not have an ideal start to his captaincy as Team India lost the series opener by five wickets despite five batters, including Gill, scoring five centuries across both innings.

However, in the second Test, Shubman Gill registered his first win as a captain at the international level as Team India bounced back in style to defeat England by 336 runs to record their first-ever win at Edgbaston. Gill had a record-breaking outing, scoring 269 and 161 in both innings of the Edgbaston Test.

Tendulkar praises Gill’s captaincy

Speaking ahead of Day 1 of the Lord’s Test, Sachin Tendulkar hailed Shubman Gill as a ‘calm and composed’ captain, adding that he has taken measured decisions in the ongoing England Test series.

“He (Shubman Gill) has been good. He is very calm and composed, and I strongly believe that how the rest of the 10 players react to what he is doing, whatever decisions he has taken, they have been measured decisions, well thought of,” Tendulkar said on Jio Hotstar.

“His batting is complementing that as well because if a captain is in good form, it makes a huge difference in decision making,” he added.

There were a lot of questions being raised after Shubman Gill was appointed as a Test captain, given that his first assignment is the ongoing England tour, where he had struggled with the bat in the past.

Following the first Test defeat under Gill’s captaincy in Leeds, doubts over captaincy intensified, especially in the second innings, where England chased down a 371-run target with ease, with critics questioning whether the youngster is ready to shoulder the responsibility of leadership in the longest format of the game.

‘He has been batting brilliantly’

Further speaking about Shubman Gill, Sachin Tendulkar highlighted the importance of taking important calls while fielding, while praising his batting performance in the series thus far.

“You need to be in the right frame of mind to make those important calls. He has been batting brilliantly,” the batting legend said.

“Oppositions, normally, they look to find weak areas in your batting and technique. At this point in time, it's been remarkable. Whatever I have seen, it has been special," he added.

Shubman Gill has not only led the team from the front with his captaincy but also with the bat. In four innings, the 25-year-old has amassed 585 runs, including a double and two centuries, at an average of 146.25.

His performance in both innings of the Edgbaston Test laid a foundation for India’s historic 336-run win in Birmingham. Under the captaincy of Shubman Gill, Team India registered the highest ever margin of win by runs in an away Test match.