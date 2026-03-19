Diksha Dagar leads a five-strong Indian contingent at the Australian WPGA Championship. The field is headlined by Major winner Hannah Green, who is chasing a hat-trick of victories after recent wins at the Women's Australian Open and in Singapore.

Indian Contingent Gears Up for Challenge

Diksha Dagar will lead a strong five-member Indian contingent at this week's Australian WPGA Championship. Diksha, who is currently ninth on the LET Order of Merit, will also have for company, Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Hitaashee Bakshi and Vani Kapoor this week. Both Diksha and Pranavi have Top-10 finishes in their Australian swing. Avani's show has been modest but Hitaashee is struggling while Vani missed the cut last week.

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Hannah Green Chases Hat-Trick of Victories

Hannah Green leads a stacked field at this week's Australian WPGA Championship as the Major winner goes in pursuit of a third victory in three starts. The field includes Shannon Tan of Singapore, who won the LET Order of Merit in 2025 and her successes included the Hero Women's Indian Open. The 29-year-old Green made history at last week's Women's Australian Open as she became the first Aussie since Karrie Webb in 2014 to claim her home open. Green carded a final round 70 (-2) in Adelaide to see off France's Agathe Laisne and compatriot Cassie Porter by a single shot on 11-under par. The triumph followed a seventh win on the LPGA for Green in Singapore a fortnight prior, with the Aussie now gunning for a hat-trick as she tees up on the Ladies European Tour (LET) again at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

This week at the second edition of the Australian WPGA Championship, Green will tee up in rounds one and two alongside close friends Stephanie Kyriacou, a two-time winner on the LET, and New Zealand's Amelia Garvey. The trio get underway at 7:05 am on Thursday with Green expecting an entertaining couple of days. (ANI)