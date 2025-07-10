Image Credit : Getty

After clinching a historic Test victory at Edgbaston, Team India will shift their focus towards the third Test of the five-match series against England at Lord’s in London on Thursday, July 10.

In the last two Tests, Indian cricket witnessed several records being broken, especially by Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. In the upcoming Lord’s Test, there are six Indian players on the verge of achieving personal milestones across all formats, adding extra motivation as India look to take a 2-1 lead in the series.