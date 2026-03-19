The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s senior team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, has reportedly requested a contract extension to continue in his role until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Agarkar has been serving as the chief selector since July 2023, with his tenure being extended till June 2026.

According to the report by Times of India (TOI), the board has received a format contract extension request from Agarkar, and the discussion has already taken place on the matter. However, the BCCI has not made a final decision yet, with talks ongoing on whether to approve former India cricketer’s extension as a chief selector until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

On that note, let’s take a look at the reasons behind Ajit Agarkar’s request for the contract extension as a BCCI chief selector.