Rishabh Pant reflects on India's 2021 Lord's victory and expresses confidence for the upcoming Test. KL Rahul aims for a strong performance at the iconic ground, hoping to contribute to an Indian win and build on their Edgbaston triumph.

Ahead of the third Test against England, Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant reflected on the memorable victory at the iconic Lord's ground in India's last tour to England in 2021, and expressed gratitude for a new opportunity and highlighting the team's growing confidence with each match.

India's previous tour to England ended in a 2-2 draw, but India registered a famous win at Lord's.

In a video posted by BCCI, Rishabh Pant said, "Everyone knows it's an iconic ground. Everyone coming together to win that test match was so amazing to see. Now, God has been kind that I got a chance again with a different team in a different role. "

India and England are all set to clash in the third Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Home of Cricket, Lord's, starting July 10.

Pant hoping for 2-1 in the Lord's Test

Pant also spoke about India's confidence after a 336-run triumph at Edgbaston, levelling the series 1-1.

"See the way the team is playing, everyone is getting confident with every match. This is something we're going to take from the last match as a team, lots of confidence, and hopefully we can make it a 2-1 series now. "

Indian batter KL Rahul expressed pride and joy playing at Lord's, cherishing his place on the honors board, and aiming for a high-scoring performance to secure a win for India.

"My experience of having played here with a lot of pride and happiness. A happy feeling to come here and enter the dressing room and see the honours board, and have your name on it. Hopefully, I can put in a great performance here once again and make sure that I get as many runs as I can and put my team in a winning position," KL Rahul said.

Rahul has played 2 Test matches at Lord's, where he has scored 152 runs and made one century.

Team India will look to carry on with the Edgbaston momentum

Team India delivered a phenomenal batting and bowling performance without Bumrah, with skipper Shubman Gill's masterclass knocks of 269 and 161, Mohammed Siraj walking away with a six-fer, and Akash Deep taking a ten-wicket haul at Birmingham.

At Lord's, India and England have faced off 19 times. England won 12 of those encounters, while India managed just three victories.