Rishabh Pant remains focused on his own game ahead of Jofra Archer’s return for the Lord’s Test. Welcoming the pacer’s comeback after a long injury layoff, Pant said he looks forward to the contest but stays committed to giving his best.

Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant is unperturbed by the return of England pacer Jofra Archer to Test cricket ahead of the third Test in the three-match series at Lord’s in London on Thursday, July 10.

Jofra Archer was added to England’s playing XI for the Lord’s Test, marking his comeback to Test cricket after four years. The fiery pacer was supposed to play the Edgbaston Test but returned home due to a family emergency. Archer replaced Josh Tongue in the team for the third Test at Lord’s.

The right-arm pacer’s last appearance for England in the longest format was in the third Test against India in Ahmedabad in 2021. Since then, Archer had not been included in the squad due to elbow and back injuries.

‘I'm happy he's back'

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the Lord’s Test, Rishabh Pant was unshrink by the return of Jofra Archer to red-ball cricket after a gap of four years, stating that he is focusing on giving his best with the bat, while welcoming pacer’s comeback to Test cricket after a long break.

“Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and try to give my 100 percent. It's not particularly about any individual,” the 27-year-old said.

“Yes, it's going to be a good contest, because he's also coming after a long break. But yes, I'm happy he's back,” he added.

Before making a Test comeback, Jofra Archer made his return to red-ball cricket through a County Championship match for Sussex against Durham at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on June 22. Archer registered a figure of 1/32 at an economy rate of 1.77 in his 18 years and scored 31 off 34 balls in the first innings.

Jofra Archer’s record against India in Tests

Jofra Archer received a medical clearance to make a comeback to the England Test squad after a gap of four years, which is a significant boost for England ahead of the Lord’s Test. Since the series leveled at 1-1 after Team India’s comeback to clinic historic Test win at Edgbaston on Sunday, July 6.

This won’t be Archer’s first time facing India in Tests, as he previously played two matches against them during the 2021 series in India, picking up four wickets at an average of 30.50. However, this will be the first time Archer faces India in a home Test in his career. Jofra Archer will form the pace bowling trio of seasoned campaigner Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse in the Lord’s Test.

Given his lethal pace bowling, England skipper Ben Stokes would be hoping the 30-year-old to provide an early breakthrough and rattle the Indian top-order, especially under overcast conditions expected at Lord’s.

In his Test career, Jofra Archer has picked up 42 wickets, including 3 five-wicket hauls, at an average of 31.04 and an economy rate of 2.99 in 13 matches.