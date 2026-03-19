Sachin Tendulkar-backed SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy launches in Ahmedabad on April 10. The high-performance facility at Shankus Farm aims to provide world-class training and holistic development for young aspirants aged 5+.

Ahmedabad is set to witness a significant leap in grassroots sports development with the launch of the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Cricket Academy, a high-performance training facility backed by Sachin Tendulkar. Opening its doors on April 10, the academy aims to bring world-class cricket training within reach for young aspirants aged 5 and above, according to a release.

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Elite Infrastructure and Training Programmes

While the plan of launch was announced last year, the Academy is set to commence operations with a training module focused on technique, fitness, and structured growth pathways. Located at Shankus Farm near Vaishnodevi Circle on SG Road, the expansive 40,000 sq. yard sports campus has been designed as a holistic athlete development ecosystem. It combines structured coaching programmes with elite infrastructure, including professional cricket nets, an in-house match-ready ground, a high-performance gymnasium, and a running track - features that are typically reserved for elite training environments.

Expanding the SRT10 Ecosystem

The Ahmedabad launch builds on the strong foundation laid by the SRT10 ecosystem, including its flagship SRT10 Global Academy at DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The facility has already established itself as a premier destination for sports training, combining international-standard infrastructure with a structured curriculum aimed at developing not just athletes, but well-rounded individuals. This expansion reflects SRT10's larger push to take professional-grade sports education beyond metro cities and strengthen India's sprint towards a serious sporting nation, with the new centre set to attract not just Ahmedabad's youth but talent from across neighbouring regions seeking structured, high-quality training.

Strategic Partnerships for Multi-Sport Excellence

Its partnership with Altevol Sports Academy, known for its contributions to Indian tennis since 2018 and its collaboration with Germany's Alexander Waske Tennis University, along with the Shankus Group, adds both credibility and a strong multi-sport perspective, aligning seamlessly with SRT10's focus on excellence and values-driven development.

Holistic Coaching and Mentorship

At the heart of this initiative lies a larger vision of nurturing young talent and promoting excellence through world-class training systems and access to opportunity. The academy's coaching framework focuses not just on technique, but also on discipline, match awareness, fitness, and mental resilience. A contingent of former first-class/Team India cricketers will mentor the young talents. Coaches are handpicked and trained under the SRT10 methodology, ensuring consistency with international training standards. The programme is led by Dr. Atul Gaikwad, Global Head Coach, SRT10 Global Academy, bringing deep expertise in high-performance cricket development.

A Focus on Foundational Skills

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Gaikwad said, "Inspired by Sachin Sir's journey, what we are building here is a serious training environment, not just a coaching set-up. The focus is on getting the basics right early, exposing children to real match situations, and helping them understand the game, not just play it. Over time, this kind of structured, consistent training is what separates casual participation from real progress. We aim to give young players in Ahmedabad that edge from day one."

Commitment to Youth Development and Inclusivity

Aligned with the broader vision of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, the initiative also reflects a deeper commitment to youth development through sport. The Foundation has consistently emphasised access, inclusion, and the role of sport in shaping holistic growth. Under the SRT10 Global Academy at DY Patil Sports Centre, Navi Mumbai, the Foundation has also been working in partnership with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to offer 100% scholarships to a select set of promising young talents. The Ahmedabad academy expands this deep-rooted vision for children and young sports enthusiasts in the city and beyond. With no prior experience required, the programme focuses on technique, fitness, match awareness, and mental discipline.

Raising Grassroots Sports Standards

Chirag Patel, CEO, SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, said, "At SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, our focus is driven by the vision to raise the standard of grassroots sports in Ahmedabad and nearby areas. Nurtured within the larger vision set by Sachin Tendulkar, we are bringing together world-class infrastructure, structured coaching, and a long-term framework for athlete development. This is a movement that will be driven by the young talents, under the guidance of experienced mentors."

(ANI)