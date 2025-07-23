The fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford is under threat from rain, particularly on the first two days. While India aims to level the series, England hopes to secure a win, but weather interruptions seem inevitable.

Team India and England are set to lock horns in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23.

The Manchester Test is crucial for India and England as the visitors are aiming to level the series after trailing 1-2 following the Lord’s Test defeat, while the hosts will look to seal the five-match contest with a win and take home the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which was instituted by replacing Pataudi Trophy.

England have made only one change to their playing XI by bringing in Liam Dawson, marking his Test comeback after a gap of eight years. He replaced Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the remainder of the series due to hand injury. India, on the other hand, will have a few changes to their team after injury setbacks to Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Akash Deep.

With the series on the line, both teams will be desperate to put their best foot forward to gain momentum in the Manchester Test.

Rain Threat Looms over Manchester Test

Though there is an anticipation around the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, the weather forecast casts a shadow over the encounter, raising concerns over the first two days of play. On the eve of the Manchester Test, there was torrential rain across the city, putting ground staff on high alert.

On Day 1, there is a possibility of precipitation is likely to be at 25%, with cloud cover expected to be at 87% through the morning and afternoon session, which might see a delayed start. However, there is likely to be possible interruptions and early close of play in the third session, as there is expected to be a 55% chance of rain in the evening.

However, Day 2 of the Manchester Test is expected to face even more disruption, with 56% possibility of precipitation and cloud cover likely to be at 71%. However, conditions are likely to improve in the evening session, with the chance of rain dropping to just 2%..

For the first two days of the much-anticipated Manchester Test, weather interruptions appear almost inevitable, with overcast skies and intermittent showers predicted to disrupt play and test the patience of players and fans alike.

Rain likely to pose much reduced threat in next 3 days

The next three days of the Old Trafford Test, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, are likely to witness reduced threat of rain as the possibility of precipitation is expected to be below 10%, despite cloud cover is likely to be between 65% and 98%, offering hope for uninterrupted play and a potential result in the penultimate Test of the series.

The Manchester Test is shaping up to be crucial in the five-match series, with both teams eyeing contrasting objectives. With India aiming to bounce back to keep the series alive, while England eyeing to wrap up the series early.

Meanwhile, Old Trafford has never been kinder to Team India, having not won a single match at the venue, with five draws in 1936, 1946, 1971, 1982, and 1990, and five losses in 1952, 1959, 1974, and 2014, making it one of the daunting venues for India in England.