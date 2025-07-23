Image Credit : ANI

KL Rahul has consistently shown he can deliver on English soil. With 375 runs already in the series at an average of 62.50, he remains India’s third-highest run-scorer. His recent century at Lord’s marked him as only the second Indian to achieve the feat more than once at the historic venue.

Since his Test debut in 2014, Rahul has outperformed every other Indian opener in both runs and centuries. With just 11 more runs, he could join an elite club of Indian batters including Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar, who’ve scored over 1000 Test runs in England. For India to push back in this series, Rahul’s bat must fire again.