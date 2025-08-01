India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the fifth Test at The Oval to manage his workload post-injury. Despite a green top, the team prioritized his long-term fitness after returning from a stress fracture.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate explained the intricate dilemma around the world's best bowler, Jasprit Bumrah's absence on The Oval's green top in the fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England.

When the final view of Oval's strip was unveiled, it became clear that Bumrah's presence would have a significant impact. However, the hope vanished into thin air after India captain Shubman Gill confirmed during the toss that Bumrah had made way for Prasidh Krishna.

‘Want to respect where his body is at’

Doeschate outlined the team management's thought process behind resting Bumrah. He admitted that the management had intended to deploy him to London, but had to prioritise his physical well-being.

"I think it's quite a complex issue around Bumrah. You know, we obviously want to wheel him out, but we also want to respect where his body is at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad," Doeschate told reporters after the end of the opening day.

Before the commencement of India's five-match tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

How did Bumrah perform in this England Test tour?

As a result, the 31-year-old pace spearhead was earmarked for action in three Tests. He featured at Headingley, took a rest at Edgbaston, returned at Lord's, and held his spot in Manchester. Indian management kept a low profile about the possibility of Bumrah breaking the workload management barrier.

In his first two Tests, Bumrah bowled across both innings, but in Manchester, he didn't get the opportunity to have a second go. Across five innings, Bumrah has bowled 119.3 overs, the most for India in the three Tests he has played, with Mohammed Siraj closest to him with a tally of 107.3 overs. As things stand, he is the top wicket-taker for the tourists with 14 scalps to his name.

"You know, he has bowled a large number of overs, I know it doesn't always seem like that because he's only played three tests and he's only bowled in one innings in Manchester, but if you look at the loads, he's bowled a lot of overs, and like he did say coming into the tour, he was going to be available for three games, and we just felt it was right on that call," he added.

The Dutchman disclosed who took the shots around Bumrah's involvement and said, “You know, he did say he was going to play three games. He left it up to us which three he played. We've tried to manage the situation.”