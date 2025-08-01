Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the Oval Test between England and India was less eventful as the proceedings were marred by rain interruptions, especially in the first two sessions, in London on Thursday, July 31.

At the end of Day 1, Team India posted a total of 204/6 in 64 overs, with Karun Nair and Washington Sundar batting on 52 and 19, respectively, alongside a crucial unbeaten 51-run stand for the seventh wicket, which lifted the visitors from 153/6 in 49.3 overs. Nair and Sundar will look to build on their partnership and take India to a commanding position on Day 2 of the Oval decider.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 1 of the Oval Test: