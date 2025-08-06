Greg Chappell praises Harry Brook's potential while cautioning against reckless batting. He emphasizes the need for calculated risk-taking and embracing both aggressive and restrained approaches for long-term success.

Former Australian batter Greg Chappell heaped praises on batter Harry Brook for his solid performances in the recently-concluded series against India, saying that he has "tools to be one of England's finest", but must "embrace the grind along with glamour".

Brook emerged as the 'Player of the Series' for England during the series against India, nominated for the same by Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir. He was the fifth-highest run-getter in the series, with 481 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 53.44, and a strike rate of over 81, with two centuries and two fifties. His best score was 158. During the final Test at The Oval, he played a counter-attacking 111 in just 98 balls while chasing 374, but a rash shot saw him lose his wicket to Akash Deep.

Greg Chappell sees Brook as Root's ‘worthy successor’

In his ESPNCricinfo column as quoted by Wisden, Chappell termed Brook as a worthy successor to Joe Root, England's top run-getter in Tests and second-highest run-getter of all time in Tests, given his "time, range and confidence".

However, he urged him to strike a balance between playing attacking and restraint-filled cricket. He termed Brook's dismissal during the final Test as reckless.

"Brook has the tools to be one of England's finest batters, arguably their most destructive, in the modern era - a worthy successor to Joe Root," Chappell wrote.

Chappell on Harry Brook's game

“He has time, range, confidence, and that rare gift of making batting look effortless. But cricket, particularly Test cricket, is not just about shot-making. It is about judgment. About recognising when the moment demands attack - and when it demands restraint.”

"Brook's dismissal at The Oval, with the game finely poised, was symptomatic of the conundrum that is facing the England setup. The 'Bazball' philosophy - of fearless, attacking cricket - has revitalised their Test side. But it cannot become an excuse to avoid doing the hard yards. At 301 for 3, all England needed was for one batter to hold his nerve. To absorb pressure. Brook went for the glory shot - and perished," he continued.

‘Embrace the grind along with the glamour’

Chappell said that there is nothing wrong with "positivity, but "positive cricket does not mean reckless cricket".

"It means confident, calculated risk-taking. Brook is emerging, and he will learn. But to become the match-winner England need, he must embrace the grind along with the glamour. Root did not become England's most prolific batter by always playing pretty strokes. He earned it with grit. Brook will need to do the same if he is to fulfil his vast potential," he added.

Already in his 30-Test career, Brook has 2,820 runs at an average of 57.55, with 10 centuries. Another 180 runs in his next innings could make him the joint-second-fastest to 3,000 Test runs. His career strike rate of 87.52 is the best among players with at least 1,000 Test runs.