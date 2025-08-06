India staged a thrilling comeback to beat England by six runs at The Oval, leveling the Test series 2-2. Coach Gautam Gambhir highlighted the team’s focus on constant growth and building a strong, winning culture.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir reminded his players of the significance of "keep getting better, working hard and improving areas", which will allow them to "dominate" Test cricket for a "very long time".

India fought with grit, valiance, and a never-surrender attitude to leave England with a 2-2 series draw in the inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the fifth Test at The Oval, India looked down and out on the third day, but kept pushing to rebuke the odds and predictions with a narrow six-run victory.

‘We will keep getting better, keep working hard’

While addressing the players in the dressing room, Gambhir emphasised creating a culture that everyone wants to be a part of, irrespective of who stays or leaves, and said in a video posted by the BCCI, “The way this series has panned out 2-2 is an outstanding result. Congratulations to everyone.”

"So remember, we will keep getting better, we will keep working hard, we will keep improving our areas, because if we keep doing that, we can dominate Test Cricket for a very long time. People will come and go, but the culture of the dressing room should always be like that, people want to be part of this culture, that is what we want to create," Gambhir concluded.

How did Team India pull off the Oval victory on the final day?

On the final day of the fifth Test of the five-match series, the contest went right down to the wire. In the battle of nerves and steel, the equation was as clear as daylight. England stood 35 runs short of gunning down the 374-run target, while India had to hunt four wickets to end the series at 2-2 in London.

With Chris Woakes, fighting with a broken shoulder at the other end, Gus Atkinson brought the equation down to seven required with one wicket in hand. Gambhir peeked out of the window and sent a couple of instructions to his troops before the decisive moment.

Gambhir and the rest of the coaching staff watched in anticipation as Mohammed Siraj, who was breathing fire by that point, charged at Atkinson. Siraj's searing yorker found a way past Atkinson's wild swipe and dislodged the off stump from its position to seal a six-run and series-levelling triumph for India.

Siraj, on cloud nine, sprinted animatedly and pulled his usual 'Sui' celebration and was soon swamped by his compatriots. Gambhir embraced assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate with a passionate hug, and the rest of the crew swiftly joined the celebrations.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel and Gambhir warmly embraced each other. The towering South African lifted Gambhir in the air, and the Indian roared in delight. He went to the field, hugged his captain, Shubman Gill and the rest of the players as the entire team took a victory lap at The Oval.