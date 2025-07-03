Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed disappointment at missing out on a century but lauded Shubman Gill’s incredible unbeaten 114 that guided India to 310/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test. Jaiswal himself contributed a solid 87 at Edgbaston.

Gill's flamboyant 114* and Jaiswal's fighting 87 became the talk of the town as India marginally avoided another batting collapse on Birmingham's benign surface. After KL Rahul (2) returned cheaply despite bidding his time at the crease, Jaiswal served as the driving force by blending caution with aggression.

He evaded deliveries that travelled in the corridor of uncertainty but punished those that landed in his arc. Even though England, with their tight line and lengths, chained Indian batters, Jaiswal found a way to break through the shackles, piled up runs on the board and forged a 66-run stand with Gill.

‘Of course, there is disappointment’

Despite putting in the hard yards, Jaiswal agonisingly fell 13 runs shy of his second consecutive Test hundred in England. With England captain Ben Stokes charging at him from the bowling end, Jaiswal, rooted at his crease, threw his bat outside off stump and gave away a thick outside edge in the process, which carried straight to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

"Of course, there is disappointment. For me, it is disappointing, but it's okay. I think it's a part of game as well as I just need to keep learning what I do and with that I want to enjoy the game as well because in the end I feel that it's just cricket and cricket is a wonderful game so I want to enjoy it," Jaiswal told reporters at the end of the day's play.

After Jaiswal's wicket fell against the run of play, Gill continued with his exploits, stitched up an unbeaten 99-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja after India lost Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy in a span of nine deliveries.

Gill hails Shubman Gill's incredible batting

His record-shattering moment came after he swept part-time spinner Joe Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham.

"I think he's been amazing the way he's batting. It's just incredible to see him bat, and as a captain, also he's been amazing, and I think he's very clear in his head what he needs to do with the team, and we are very confident in what we are going to do," Jaiswal said of Gill.

Gill and Jadeja batted till the umpires decided it was time to call stumps as India ended the opening day with 310/5 on the board after 85 overs.

