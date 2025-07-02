Yashasvi Jaiswal narrowly missed a major Indian Test milestone during his gritty 87-run knock in the second Test against England at Edgbaston, falling just 10 runs short of breaking a record held by two legendary Indian batters.

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has continued his rich vein of form in Test cricket in the ongoing second Test of the five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2.

After England skipper Ben Stokes put India to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the visitors with his defensive resilience and controlled aggression, crafting a composed 87 off 107 balls while forming partnerships with Karun Nair (31) and skipper Shubman Gill. The southpaw frustrated the England bowlers not just with his resilience but also with his sharp shot selection and temperament, taking India past the 150-run mark.

Jaiswal looked in good touch after scoring a century in the first innings of the Headingley Test and was on the verge of another century until England skipper Ben Stokes gave a big breakthrough to the hosts by dismissing the left-handed opener, who missed out on two consecutive centuries of the ongoing Test series.

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the Indian record

With his dismissal on 87, Yashasvi Jaiswal fell 10 runs short of achieving a massive Indian record. Jaiswal needed 97 runs to complete 2000 Test runs and become the fastest Indian batter to do so. Currently, former batting legends Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag hold the joint-Indian record of 40 innings to 2000 runs in the longest format of the game.

Before the Edgbaston Test, Yashasv Jaiswal aggregated 1903 runs, including 5 centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 38 innings. If the southpaw scored the remaining 10 runs before his dismissal, he would have reached 2000 Test runs in just 39 innings, surpassing the Indian record held by Dravid and Sehwag, to become the fastest Indian batter to reach the milestone.

Moreover, Yashasvi Jaiswal lost another big milestone after missing out on another century in the ongoing Test series. If he had scored a second consecutive century at Edgbaston, Jaiswal would have become the third Indian opener after Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, and Rahul Dravid to score two consecutive Test centuries in England.

Jaiswal can aim to break Sunil Gavaskar’s record

Though he missed out on becoming the fastest Indian batter to 2000 Test runs by innings rather than tying the record with Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag, who reached the milestone in 40 innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal can still become the quickest to the milestone by matches if he gets the remaining 10 runs in the second innings at Edgbaston.

The former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar achieved the 2000-run mark in his 23rd match of his illustrious Test career, and Yashasvi Jaiswal is playing in his 21st match in red-ball at the international level.

If Yashasvi Jaiswal crosses the milestone in the second innings of the second Test at Edgbaston, he will surpass Gavaskar to become the fastest Indian to 2000 Test runs in terms of matches played.

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s gritty knock of 87 was pivotal in setting a solid foundation for India on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. Stepping up after an early wicket of KL Rahul, the southpaw weathered the new-ball spell and took the attack to England's bowlers once settled. His partnerships with Karun Nair and Shubman Gill were instrumental in steadying India’s innings after a shaky start.

After Jaiswal’s dismissal, Rishabh Pant joined Shubman Gill at the crease to carry on India’s innings. At the end of the second innings, India posted a total of 182/3 after 53 overs, with Gill and Pant batting on 42 and 14.