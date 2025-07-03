Shubman Gill's unbeaten century anchors India on Day 1 of the second Test against England. His mature innings, coupled with a crucial partnership with Jadeja, steadied the ship after early wickets and showcased his leadership qualities.

Team India Test captain Shubman Gill has delivered yet brilliant performance on Day 1 of the second Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2.

Shubman Gill was quite composed with an approach in his batting and cautious in shot selection, helping the visitors to steady their ship in the first innings after England skipper Ben Stokes put them to bat first in the Edgbaston Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The 25-year-old was instrumental in anchoring the middle-order, crafting a fluent century that put India in a commanding position at the end of Day 1.

Shubman Gill has played an unbeaten innings of 114 off 216 balls before the opening day close of play, with Team India posting a total of 310/5 after 85 overs. Gill has formed an unbeaten 99-run stand for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (41 off 67 balls) to stabilize India’s innings and frustrate the England bowlers.

Captaincy responsibility in batting

In the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill has shown a lot of maturity not just as a batter but responsibility as a captain, which was very much reflected in his batting. The Indian Test skipper walked in to bat after the visitors lost Karun Nair (30) at 95/2 and joined Yashasvi Jaiswal at the crease. The pair put a crucial 66-run stand for the third wicket before Jaiswal (87) was removed by Ben Stokes.

Thereafter. Shubman Gill was joined by Rishabh Pant. Many would have thought the pair would repeat the first innings of the Headingley Test, where both batters stitched together a counterattacking partnership. However, it was not the case this time as Pant was dismissed for 25 at 208/4. Gill’s sense of responsibility grew from that point.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy departing soon after at 211/5, the skipper recognised the importance of holding the innings together. His steady presence at the crease was especially crucial given India’s lower-order collapses in both innings of the Headingley Test, despite being in strong positions. Ravindra Jadeja’s support to Shubman Gill was equally vital, as the all-rounder provided stability and confidence at the other end.

If we look at Shubman Gill’s performance in the first innings of the Headingley Test, he played with less pressure and more freedom, as Rishabh Pant was the dominant partner, taking on the England bowlers. Gill focused on rotating the strike and support counter-attack by Rishabh Pant.

In contrast, at Edgbaston, the Indian Test skipper assumed full responsibility and led from the front, showcasing composure, maturity, and the hallmark of a captain’s innings. Though unfazed by wickets falling around him, Shubman Gill remained resolute, shifting gears when needed, and ensured that India would not lose any further wickets.

Captaincy brings the best out of Shubman Gill

After being handed over the Test captaincy, succeeding Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill was under immense pressure not only to prove his leadership credentials but also to silence the doubters who questioned his batting overseas. However, captaincy has seemingly brought the best out of him, evidenced by his composure and mature knock at Headingley and Edgbaston.

Shubman Gill’s two fluent centuries in Leeds and Birmingham have seemed to have marked a red-ball journey abroad. Before the England Test series, Shubman Gill scored just 88 runs in three matches in English conditions, but his back-to-back centuries at Headingley and Edgbaston signalled the arrival of a more assured and responsible red-ball batter.

Shubman Gill, bringing the best out of himself with a captaincy, mirrors Virat Kohli, who also thrived under the added responsibility, transforming into India’s leading run-scorer across all formats after becoming the Test captain.

Like Kohli, Gill seems to embrace pressure, channeling it into performance rather than letting it weigh him down. His recent knocks against England in challenging conditions have unlocked a more mature, focused batter India always hoped he would become.

Shubman Gill joins the elite with back-to-back centuries

Shubman Gill’s Edgbaston Test century is his second consecutive century of the ongoing Test series against England. With this, the 25-year-old became the third Indian captain after Vijay Hazare and Mohammed Azharuddin to score two consecutive centuries against England in England.

Additionally, Shubman Gill became the fourth Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Rahul Dravid, to score three consecutive centuries against England. Before centuries at Headingley and Edgaston, the right-handed batter scored a century against England in the fifth and final Test of the series at Dharamshala.

Shubman Gill also found a place in another elite list by becoming the fourth player after Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Sunil Gavaskar to score a century in the first two Tests as an Indian captain. He also became just the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to score a century at Edgbaston.