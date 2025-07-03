Shubman Gill’s unbeaten ton on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against England puts India in control. Declaring India’s intent to win the match and series, Gill became the 4th Indian captain to score centuries in his first two Tests as skipper.

Following his second Test century in the ongoing England tour, India Test captain Shubman Gill has clarified that the visitors are here not only to win the Test match but also to win the series.

Gill dazzled in the second Test against England in Birmingham on Wednesday with a blend of caution and aggression. At Stumps on Day 1, Gill finished his innings at unbeaten 114* runs, which came off 216 balls with the help of 12 boundaries.

Speaking in a video posted by BCCI, Gill said, “We definitely want to win this Test match and the series.”

While India lost wickets in a cluster, Gill continued to torment England with his flawless approach. He remained unfazed and continued to find gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Shubman Gill joins elite Indian list

Gill, India's youngest Test captain, swept Root behind square to find the boundary rope for a four and then walloped the ball to close out a memorable hundred in Birmingham. He became the fourth Indian captain to blaze his way to centuries in his first two Tests as India captain after Virat, Vijay Hazare and Sunil Gavaskar.

He also joined batting wizards Dilip Vengsarkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin to conjure hundreds in three consecutive Tests for India against England. He got to the three-digit figures with a control of 96.5 per cent, cementing his supremacy in Birmingham.

The 25-year-old Test captain stabilised India's dwindling innings after being put to bat by England skipper Ben Stokes. With India reduced to 95/2, Gill forged a resilient 66-run stand for the third wicket with young swashbuckler Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Shubman Gill leads India's charge with a brilliant century

After losing KL Rahul and Karun Nair, Gill and Jaiswal were more watchful, with the Indian skipper surviving a close call for leg-before-wicket against Chris Woakes. Gill soon took the pressure off his shoulders with two boundaries against him in the 33rd over.

Gill showed glimpses of his scorching form in the first innings of the series opener. He continued undeterred, piling up runs brick by brick and repaid the trust of the management by slamming his maiden Test century outside Asia in 140 balls, with 14 fours.

He followed the footsteps of legendary names like Vijay Hazare (1951), Sunil Gavaskar (1976), and Virat Kohli (2014), becoming the fourth Indian to reach triple figures in the first innings as Test captain. Interestingly, he also touched the 2,000 run Test mark during his debut as Test captain, just like Virat had done at Adelaide 11 years back in Australia.