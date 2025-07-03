Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the Edgbaston Test between England and India in Birmingham was quite eventful, as the visitors put themselves on top with a strong batting display, overcoming early hiccups on Wednesday, July 2.

At the close of play on Day 1, Team India posted a total of 310/5 after 85 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja batting on 114 and 41, respectively, putting the visitors in a strong position with an unbeaten 99-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The pair will look to extend their partnership on Day 2 and push India to a formidable first-innings total.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s outing on Day 1 of the second Test.