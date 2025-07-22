Liam Dawson replaces the injured Shoaib Bashir in England's squad for the fourth Test against India. Dawson makes a Test comeback after eight years, bringing his left-arm spin to Old Trafford as England look to extend their 2-1 series lead.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson found his name in the playing XI as England announced their squad for the fourth Test of the five-match series of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which will be played at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester from July 23.

The lineup consists of a solitary change from the team that featured in a memorable win at Lord's. Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson (35) has been added in place of Shoaib Bashir, who was ruled out of the series after fracturing his finger while fielding on Day 3 of the third test. Bashir was England's sole frontline spinner in the first three Tests.

Liam Dawson makes Test comeback after 8 years

Dawson had last played a Test for England back in 2017, making a return to the longest format after eight years.

The left-arm orthodox spinner, who made his debut against India back in 2016, has seven wickets to his name from three Test matches.

The 35-year-old has been rewarded for his form in the ongoing County Championship season, where he boasts 21 wickets from nine outings for Hampshire.

England head to Old Trafford with 2-1 series lead

England have retained the remaining 10 players who featured in a nail-biting win over India, to hand the hosts a 2-1 lead in the ICC World Test Championship series.

The fourth Test between England and India begins from July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

England's playing XI for Manchester Test: Ben Stokes (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.