Mohammed Siraj addressed Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford, easing concerns around workload management. He also shared an update on Akash Deep’s groin injury ahead of the crucial clash.

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj ended speculation around Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the fourth Test of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23.

There was uncertainty over Bumrah’s availability for a crucial Manchester Test, as it was already pre-decided that India’s pace spearhead would play only three matches of the ongoing England tour as part of his workload management. The 31-year-old has already played two Tests at Headingley and Lord’s and was rested for the Edgbaston Test, in which the visitors ended a 58-year jinx at the venue.

On the sidelines of Team India’s practice session at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted at the possibility of playing Jasprit Bumrah in the Manchester Test, particularly with the series on the line after the Lord’s Test defeat.

Jasprit Bumrah to play at Old Trafford

After days of speculation around Bumrah’s availability for the Manchester Test, Mohammed Siraj confirmed that his pace bowling partner will play at Old Trafford.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the fourth Test against England, Siraj confirmed that Bumrah will play the crucial match, while highlighting the importance of being patient, citing the change in bowling combinations.

“Jassi bhai to khelege. [Jasprit Bumrah will play.] That’s what I know so far. But as the combinations keep changing, we need to be patient, as much as we can." Siraj told reporters in Manchester.

“If you saw the last game, we showcased utmost patience and experienced the beauty of Test cricket. But our plan is simple – stick to good areas," he added.

In the ongoing Test series against England, Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 86.4 overs and picked 12 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 21.00 in four innings. Bumrah is wicket away from becoming the first Indian bowler to take 50 scalps in Tests against England on English soil.

Siraj on Akash Deep’s injury update

Mohammed Siraj provided an update on Akash Deep’s injury, which he reportedly sustained on the Day of the Lord’s Test.

Siraj stated that the 28-year-old had a groin issue and bowled in the nets in Manchester on July 21 (today). However, he did not confirm his availability for the Old Trafford Test.

“Akash Deep has a groin issue; he bowled today (July 21) and now physios will see,” Siraj told reporters.

Team India has been hit with a couple of setbacks already, with Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England due to knee injury, which he reportedly sustained during a gym session. While Arshdeep Singh won’t be available for the Manchester Test due to thumb injury on his left hand, which he suffered in the nets in Beckenham.

Due to deepened injury crisis, Anshul Kamboj was added to the India squad ahead of the fourth Test in Manchester.