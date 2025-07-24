Rishabh Pant suffered a right foot injury during the fourth Test against England and is ruled out for six weeks. Despite the injury, he will continue batting in the match but won't keep wickets, with Dhruv Jurel taking over.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided a crucial update on Rishabh Pant’s injury amid Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test in the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester.

On Day 1 of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant walked in to bat after skipper Shubman Gill’s dismissal at 140/3 and looked in good touch, smashing two boundaries and a six, until his innings came to an abrupt halt after Chris Woakes’ yorker delivery copped a blow on his right foot in the 68th over of India’s first innings batting.

The southpaw was visibly in agony due to writhing pain and called for immediate medical attention. However, Rishabh Pant was unable to walk or put his foot on the ground and was stretchered off the field in a buggy ambulance, retiring hurt on 37 off 48 balls.

As per the report by The Indian Express, Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture and was advised rest for six weeks, effectively ruling him out of the remainder of the Test series.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and chances of his batting look very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

Rishabh Pant to continue batting despite injury

Amid injury concerns for Rishabh Pant in the ongoing fourth Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided some good news. As per the statement by the board, Pant would not be doing wicketkeeping duties as Dhruv Jurel will don the gloves for the remainder of the match.

However, the southpaw will continue his batting on Day 2 as per the requirements of the team.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper,” the BCCI wrote on X.

“Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” the statement added.

However, the BCCI did not mention Rishabh Pant’s availability for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval.

India are already grappling with injury setbacks in the squad. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series due to a knee injury sustained during a gym session in Beckenham, while Arshdeep Singh (thumb) and Akash Deep (groin) were not available for selection for the Manchester Test after suffering respective injuries.

Rishabh Pant is in incredible form

Rishabh Pant has been one of India’s consistent performers in the ongoing Test series against England. In seven innings so far, Pant has amassed 462 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 77.00.

In the Lord’s Test, Rishabh Pant suffered an injury to his left index finger on Day 1 and was sidelined from wicketkeeping duties, with Dhruv Jurel donning the gloves. However, Pant walked in to bat with an injured finger in both innings and scored 83, including a gritty 74 off 112 balls in the first innings.

Despite speculations of his unavailability for the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant recovered from a finger injury in time and was available as a wicketkeeper-batter.