Rishabh Pant suffered a toe fracture in the 4th Test vs England and is out for six weeks. He was stretchered off after being hit on the foot. With other injuries in the squad, India’s already-depleted batting lineup faces a major setback.

Team India has received another major blow amid the ongoing fourth Test of the five-match series against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant is unlikely to participate further in the ongoing Manchester Test and is set to be ruled out of the final Test at the Oval after suffering an injury to his right foot.

Rishabh Pant copped with a blow on his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, while attempting a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes’ yorker in the 68th over of India’s first innings batting. The southpaw, who recently recovered from finger injury sustained in the Lord’s Test, was visibly in discomfort after the ball struck his toe flush, forcing him to call immediate medical attention.

To make it worse, Rishabh Pant was struggling to walk or stand up and was stretchered off the field in a buggy ambulance, retiring hurt on 37 off 48 balls. He was immediately taken to hospital for scans and further treatment for his injury.

Rishabh Pant out of action for 6 Weeks with Toe Fracture

After undergoing scans and treatment for his injured right foot, it has been confirmed that Rishabh Pant has suffered a fracture on his right toe, which was swelling while he was walking off the field.

As per the report by The Indian Express, a source close to the BCCI stated that Pant has been ruled out for six weeks with a toe fracture, adding that the medical team is looking at the possibility of him batting again by giving him a painkiller, despite the chances being very slim.

“The scan report showed a fracture, and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a painkiller. He still needs support to walk, though, and chances of his batting look very bleak,” a BCCI source told The Indian Express.

India are already grappling with injury setbacks in the squad. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series due to a knee injury sustained during a gym session in Beckenham, while Arshdeep Singh (thumb) and Akash Deep (groin) were not available for selection for the Manchester Test after suffering respective injuries.

Rishabh Pant’s latest injury was a major blow as he has been one of the consistent performers for Team India in the ongoing England Test series. In seven innings so far, Pant has amassed 462 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 77.00.

Can Dhruv Jurel bat in the second innings of Manchester Test?

Since Rishabh Pant is unlikely to keep the wickets due to a fractured toe, Dhruv Jurel is expected to step in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the remainder of the match. However, the question is whether Jurel can bat in the second innings of the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC) playing conditions, the substitute fielder or wicketkeeper cannot bat or bowl during the match. This means Dhruv Jurel can step in as a wicketkeeper for injured Rishabh Pant, but he is ineligible to bat since he is not part of the original playing XI.

Therefore, India will continue the remainder of the Manchester Test with one less batter if Rishabh Pant remains out. If the ninth wicket falls in either of the innings, and Pant is unable to bat, India will be deemed all out, and no other player, including substitute Dhruv Jurel, is allowed to take his place.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan will be added to the India squad as a cover for the two Test of the ongoing series against England.