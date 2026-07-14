Yastika Bhatia's parents expressed immense pride and emotion over her century at Lord's against England. They described the tense moments leading to the milestone and the honour of seeing her name on the Lord's honours board.

Parents' Pride and Joy

Yastika Bhatia's parents described her century at Lord's against England as an emotional and proud moment for the family. Bhatia's mother, Garima Bhatia, recalled the tension as she approached the three-figure mark, especially after reaching 91, and praised her composure in completing the century soon after lunch. She also stressed that seeing her name on the Lord's honours board was a prestigious milestone. "It was very tense, because up until the score of 91, we were watching it ball by ball... We hadn't really set any specific expectations, but things turned out well... She reached 91, and that's when the suspense really set in... By God's grace, she maintained her composure after lunch; she played patiently, and she reached her century in the very first over. It feels truly honourable... Seeing her name on the Lord's honours boards, it was a truly prestigious moment for us," Garima Bhatia told ANI.

Bhatia's father, Harish Bhatia, said her century at Lord's was a moment of immense pride for the family. He described it as a major boost to her confidence and career, adding that the family anxiously watched her innings and felt honoured to see her name on the Lord's honours board. "It felt wonderful. After a gap of eight to nine months, when she returned to play and scored a century against the England team at Lord's, leading India to victory in that Test match, it was a moment of immense pride. It marked a major turning point for both her confidence and her career. We were incredibly anxious; our hearts were pounding... It was a huge milestone, and our entire family was watching the match together... It was a proud moment for a female cricketer scoring a century in her first match at Lord's, seeing her name on the honours board; it made us feel truly wonderful."

India's Historic Win at Lord's

India capped a historic occasion at Lord's with a commanding victory over England in the one-off Women's Test, producing a clinical all-round performance to underline their dominance in red-ball cricket. After waiting 142 years to host its first Women's Test, the iconic venue witnessed a memorable milestone as India Women defeated England Women by 270 runs on Monday.

Bhatia's Century Lays Foundation for Triumph

The foundation for India's triumph was laid by Yastika Bhatia, who etched her name into the history books by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Her superb knock powered India to 341/7 declared in the second innings, stretching their overall lead to 456 after taking a first-innings advantage of 115 runs. Smriti Mandhana also contributed with another half-century (70), while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten fifty (50*) to keep England under pressure throughout the match.