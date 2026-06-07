Following his appointment as India's new T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer attended a promotional event where he was bowled out by a young fan in a game of box cricket. The video of the dismissal and the girl's priceless reaction went viral, with fans praising Iyer's heartwarming sportsmanship.

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made his first public appearance after he was appointed as the new T20I captain by the BCCI selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, on Saturday, June 6.

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During the press conference where BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia announced the squad for the T20I series against Ireland and England and the Asian Games 2026, Shreyas Iyer was named captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav, with Tilak Varma appointed as his deputy. This major overhaul aims to refresh the side’s leadership and personnel for the 2028 T20 World Cup and LA Olympics cycles.

Iyer returned to the T20I step after nearly three years as a captain, thanks to his leadership brilliance in the IPL, where he led Kolkata Knight Riders to a 2024 triumph and the Punjab Kings to the 2025 final, and his consistent ability to anchor the middle order in high-pressure situations, marking a significant turn in his international career.

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Young Girl Bowled Shreyas Iyer at an Event

A day after he was appointed India’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer attended a promotional event in Mumbai, where former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers, and ex-Australia all-rounder Shane Watson were also present.

Iyer engaged in a fun, interactive session as part of the event, where he and other ‘Super Coaches’ participated in a live K10 cricket demonstration. During the festivities, a young fan took a turn at the bowling crease in the box cricket and managed to dismiss India’s new T20I skipper.

Shreyas Iyer was trying to hit the ball, but the ball deceived the newly-appointed T20I captain, slipping past his bat to hit the stumps, and leaving the young fan in complete disbelief as she realized she had just dismissed one of India’s top batters. The video of the same went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

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Shreyas Iyer is currently part of the ongoing Mumbai League T20, where he is leading the SoBo Mumbai Falcons, as he prepares to transition into his new role as the leader of the national side following his nearly three years of absence from the format, despite consistent performance in the IPL.

Captain’s Heartwarming Gesture: Fans React as Shreyas Makes a Young Fan’s Day

The viral video of a young fan dismissing India’s T20I captain in a box cricket as part of an event in Mumbai sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising both the young girl’s incredible moment and Shreyas Iyer’s sportsmanship

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts described it as a “dream wicket” and praised the young girl’s natural reaction, with one calling it unbelievable for a professional batter to get out to a child, and others termed it a ‘priceless moment’ for her.

However, some suggested Shreyas Iyer intentionally ‘gave away the wicket’ to make her day special, celebrating the heartwarming spirit of the game.

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After the IPL 2026, where he aggregated 498 runs in 14 matches for the Punjab Kings, Shreyas Iyer has experienced a dip in form as he has scored 61 runs at an average of 15.25 and a strike rate of 169.44. As he will assume his captaincy duties in India’s T20I series against Ireland, starting on June 26, he will be aiming to regain his rhythm and lead the team to a strong start.

As a captain in IPL, Iyer has aggregated 3096 runs, including a century and 24 fifties, at an average of 38.7 and a strike rate of 141.75 in 101 matches, highlighting his exceptional credentials as a dependable leader and a prolific run-scorer.

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