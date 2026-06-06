Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of BCCI's Selection Committee, explained the 'tough decision' to replace T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav with Shreyas Iyer, citing future plans and SKY's recent form as key factors for the change.

The Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Senior Men's Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar, stated that it was a "tough decision" but "in the interest of what the team needs going forward" to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain and exclude him from the squad for the forthcoming Ireland and England series. The BCCI on Saturday named Shreyas Iyer as India's new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar despite the latter leading the side to a historic ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year. Tilak Varma, on the other hand, was named Iyer's deputy.

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Speaking at the squad announcement press conference on Saturday, Agarkar said that replacing Suryakumar as T20I captain was a difficult decision, especially given his role in leading India to a World Cup victory. He explained that the selection committee considered factors like form and the team's future direction. Agarkar said appointing Shreyas as the new captain was viewed as the right move for the team going forward.

'A tough decision': Agarkar explains captaincy change

"Surya I mean of course it's a tough decision. I mean someone who's led you led you in the World Cup it's not the easiest thing to try and change but like I said you know we've not had any international cricket after that World Cup, partly the form but partly also how we go forward is always at the back of your mind and you know going ahead with a new captain in this case Shreyas was in our in our opinion the right call so yeah it's always tough when you leave somebody out," he said.

"We know he's been captain that's just won a World Cup, so it's not the easiest conversation when you want to tell the player that, but you're doing everything in the interest of what the team needs going forward," Agarkar added.

Form and Future Direction

While Suryakumar led the Indian team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 championship, he had an average campaign with the bat as he scored 242 runs in nine matches. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, as well, he managed just 270 runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI), which had a major part in MI's ninth-place finish in the points table.

Ajit Agarkar noted Suryakumar's below-average form with the bat but also acknowledged India's strong performances under him as the T20I captain, including a World Cup win, but felt it was necessary to plan for the future at some stage. Agarkar acknowledged that it is never easy to move on from a captain who has delivered major success and said discussions on leadership changes had been ongoing. While IPL form was not the sole factor, he noted that the strong batting performances of Iyer helped make the decision to appoint a new captain easier.

"I mean you look at obviously the form in the last couple of years, but he was the captain, we were doing really well, you know winning so many games, eventually ending up winning the World Cup. Obviously, we deliberate it a lot, especially when someone's led you to a World Cup win it's not the easiest sort of discussion to have, but yeah, at some stage we were going to look ahead. Now, whether IPL form dictated it, I'm not so sure that's the case. There was always conversations around it. Shreyas playing as well as he has been particularly with the bat sometimes makes the decision a little bit easier," he said.

Iyer's Comeback and Upcoming Fixtures

Iyer, who last played an international T20I match against Australia at Bengaluru in December 2023, will make his comeback to the national team on the back of a strong run for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2026, where he made 498 runs.

Team India's next T20I assignment will come on their tour to Ireland, where they will feature in two T20Is before heading to England for five T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I against Ireland will be played on June 26, and the second is scheduled for June 28. (ANI)