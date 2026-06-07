The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, officially appointed Shreyas Iyer as India’s new T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav at the helm of the national side.

The transition in the Men in Blue’s T20I leadership setup was announced during the unveiling of the squad by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for the T20I series against Ireland and England, and the Asian Games in Japan at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6. Iyer was the frontrunner to take over the mantle, given his consistent leadership credentials in IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav, who led Team India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in March this year, has been omitted from the T20I squads for the upcoming assignments. This signals the new era of Team India’s T20I, one defined by long-term strategic planning and the aggressive integration of emerging talent.