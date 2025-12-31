The ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy has been more than just a platform to showcase their skills, as it has turned into a battleground for national selection. The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the India squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand this week, January 3 or 4, and players are battling hard to impress the selectors with standout performances.

The three-match ODI series against New Zealand will take place on January 11, and the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy has witnessed standout performances as players vie for spots in India’s ODI squad.

On that note, let’s take a look at six players who deserve to be in the India squad for the ODI series against New Zealand.