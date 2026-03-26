Ravindra Jadeja is set to return to the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, completing a full-circle journey. The article revisits his controversial 2010 ban for contract breaches, highlights his comeback and stellar years with Chennai Super Kings, and previews his much-anticipated return to the franchise where his IPL career began.

franchise, in the upcoming 2026 season, which will begin on March 28. Jadeja returned to the Royals through a trade deal from the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction last year.

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Jadeja spent two seasons under the leadership of Shane Warne at the Rajasthan Royals before representing the Chennai Super Kings for 12 seasons, from 2012 to 2015 and from 2018 to 2025, and the Gujarat Lions from 2016 to 2017. Over the past 17 seasons, Ravindra Jadeja has established himself as one of the most consistent all-rounders in IPL history.

The last IPL season was Jadeja’s final appearance in the CSK jersey, and his return to the Rajasthan Royals, where his career began, has become one of the most anticipated storylines of IPL 2026, with fans eager to see the all-rounder bring his experience and leadership back to the franchise where he first made his mark.

Also Read: MS Dhoni to Ravindra Jadeja: 8 Veteran Indian Players to Watch Out for in IPL 2026

A Season That Ravindra Jadeja Didn’t Play

Though Ravindra Jadeja has emerged as one of the most prominent all-rounders in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Saurashtra cricketer was banned from participating in the 2010 edition of the tournament. After playing two seasons with the Rajasthan Royals, Jadeja was suspended for an entire season back in 2010.

The controversial suspension began when he refused to sign a new contract with the Royals after reportedly negotiating with other franchises without informing his team. It was reported that Ravindra Jadeja was found to be in secret negotiations with the Mumbai Indians while still under the obligation to play for the Rajasthan Royals, with whom he was still contracted.

When the inquiry was launched by Arun Jaitley, who was a member of the IPL governing council and the BCCI vice-president, it was found that Ravindra Jadeja had breached the IPL player guidelines by not signing a contract renewal, and he sent his contract documents to the Mumbai Indians for inspection, which violated the IPL regulations at the time.

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As a result, the IPL governing council, led by chairman Lalit Modi, imposed a one-year suspension on Ravindra Jadeja, barring him from participating in the 2010 season. Though Jadeja challenged the suspension initially, the ban was upheld, forcing him to sit out the entire 2010 IPL season.

This episode became one of the earliest controversies in the history of IPL, as it highlighted the importance of clear contractual obligations and the consequences of negotiating with other franchises while under an existing contract.

How Jadeja Bounced Back after a One-Season suspension?

The one-year suspension didn’t impact Ravindra Jadeja’s international progress, as he was selected for the 2010 T20 World Cup. After serving a season suspension, Jadeja returned to the IPL through the mega 2011 auction, where Kochi Tuskers Kerala, who bought him for $950,000 (approximately INR 4.5 Crore).

At Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Jadeja scored 283 runs and picked 8 wickets in 14 matches. In the following season, in 2012, the all-rounder played for Chennai Super Kings after he was bought for $2 million, making him the most expensive player at the IPL 2012 Auction. Between 2012 and 2015, Jadeja cemented his place as one of the key players for the CSK, scoring 670 runs and picking 55 wickets in 70 matches.

After Chennai was suspended for two years due to match-fixing allegations, Ravindra Jadeja played for the Gujarat Lions, where he scored 349 runs and 13 wickets in 27 matches. In 2018, Jadeja returned to the Chennai Super Kings, where he spent another nine seasons, playing a pivotal role in helping the side clinch three IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. Also, the all-rounder scored 1528 runs and 88 wickets in 116 matches.

Now, Ravindra Jadeja comes full circle by returning to the team where he began his IPL career, bringing with him a wealth of experience, leadership, and all-round excellence that promises to strengthen the Rajasthan Royals’ core and inspire the next generation of players.

Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja Dominates Royals Nets By Dismissing Young Vaibhav Suryavanshi Several Times (Watch)