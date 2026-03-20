Ravindra Jadeja returned to Rajasthan Royals via trade and immediately tested youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi in nets. The veteran all‑rounder dismissed him repeatedly, sparking chatter ahead of IPL 2026 about RR’s batting strength.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi endured a tough outing in the nets against senior teammate Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2026. Jadeja, who joined RR this season through a high‑profile trade with Chennai Super Kings, dismissed the youngster multiple times during practice. The Royals swapped former captain Sanju Samson to CSK in exchange for Jadeja and Sam Curran, reshaping their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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The veteran all‑rounder has recently linked up with the RR camp and wasted no time in making his presence felt. During one of the sessions, Jadeja’s left‑arm spin proved too difficult for Suryavanshi, who attempted aggressive strokes but struggled to time the ball. The franchise shared a video of the duel on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the battle between youth and experience.

Aakash Chopra Highlights Royals’ Batting Depth

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed the Rajasthan Royals squad ahead of IPL 2026, noting that despite Samson’s departure, the batting unit remains strong. He pointed out that Suryavanshi could open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, supported by Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Jadeja, and Curran. Chopra remarked that the lineup “is not looking bad from anywhere,” suggesting RR still possess significant batting depth.

He added that RR have the option to inject more explosivity at the top by including Lhuan‑dre Pretorius. According to Chopra, the Royals’ batting power combined with their array of fast bowlers makes them a formidable side.

RR’s pace attack features Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, and Yudhvir Singh Charak. Chopra emphasized that the franchise has “plenty of fast‑bowling options available,” giving them flexibility in team selection and match strategy.

With Jadeja and Curran adding balance as seasoned all‑rounders, RR’s squad appears well‑rounded heading into IPL 2026. The challenge will be integrating younger talents like Suryavanshi while ensuring consistency from established stars.