Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler silenced critics with a blistering 24-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. Scoring 52 off 27 balls, he showed his vintage form. Alongside fifties from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar, Buttler’s innings helped GT post a strong 210/4.

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler silenced the critics with a 24-ball fifty in the IPL 2026 clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 8.

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After being put into bat first by DC skipper Axar Patel, GT posted a total of 210/4 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill led the batting with a captain’s knock of 70 off 45 balls, including 5 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 155.56. Washington Sundar (55) and Jos Buttler (52) made significant contributions to the visitors’ batting with fifties, helping the team to post a solid total on the board.

For Delhi Capitals, Mukesh Kumar led the bowling attack with figures of 2/55 at an economy rate of 13.80 in a spell of four overs. Lungi Ngidi (1/24) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/32) picked up a wicket each.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jos Buttler enters 600-six club with fiery fifty vs DC

Buttler Returns to His Vintage Form

Jos Buttler headed into the match against the Delhi Capitals under intense scrutiny due to his moderate performances in previous matches against the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 38 off 33 balls and 26 off 14 balls, respectively. His struggles had continued from the T20 World Cup 2026, in which he scored just 87 runs.

However, the English wicketkeeper-batter found his form and rhythm early in the innings, combining aggressive stroke play with controlled shot selection. Walking in to bat after opener Sai Sudharsan’s dismissal at 19/1, Buttler took charge of the Gujarat Titans’ batting, while Shubman Gill played as a second fiddle to the veteran batter.

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Buttler received a much-needed boost in his form when he smashed Mukesh Kumar for 23 runs, including 3 sixes and a four, in a single over, putting the Delhi Capitals’ bowlers under immense pressure. He continued his aggressive yet calculated approach and completed his fifty in just 24 balls, while batting at a strike rate of 208, marking his first T20 fifty in 16 innings.

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Jos Buttler’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to the Delhi Capitals, as the veteran wicketkeeper-batter consistently found gaps and punished anything loose. Eventually, he was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 52 off 27 balls. His knock consisted of 5 sixes and 3 fours, and he batted at a strike rate of 192.59.

In his 60-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the second wicket, Buttler scored 52 runs, accounting for about 87% of the partnership, while Gill contributed 8 runs during that stand.

‘Vintage Jos Buttler is Back’

After a long absence of impactful performances in T20 cricket, especially the T20 World Cup 2026, Jos Buttler’s return to form with a 24-ball fifty against the Delhi Capitals was a welcome boost for the Gujarat Titans.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter regaining his lost form has the internet talking, as the fans and cricket enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), shared their excitement over Buttler’s innings. Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praise Buttler’s timing, power, and intent.

Many described Buttler’s innings as ‘masterclass’ and a return to his vintage self, with some calling it ‘cricket’s version of a cheat code’ and praising his powerplay assault as ‘absolute cinema.’ Fans also celebrated his comeback after a lean patch, hailing him as the ‘main man of Gujarat Titans’ and saying that ‘Vintage Jos Buttler is back,’ praising the knock as a statement that he could dominate the IPL 2026 season.

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Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has completed 600 T20 sixes, making him the first English cricketer to achieve this historic feat in the history of the format across all levels. In his IPL career, Buttler has amassed 4236 runs, including 7 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 39.96 in 124 matches.

Also Read: Shubman Gill shines as GT's partnership king with 11th century stand