The Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team bounced back to register a commanding 6-3 victory over Australia U18 in Bhopal, levelling the four-match series 1-1. India dominated with goals from Akash Deep, Shahrukh Ali, Ketan Kushwaha and others.

A clinical Indian U18 Men's Hockey Team bounced back in style to register a commanding 6-3 victory over Australia U18 at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday. With this superb win, the hosts have levelled the four-match series 1-1, setting up an exciting finale, according to a press release.

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India's Blistering First Half

India took early control of the match with a blistering first-half performance. Akash Deep (10') opened the scoring in the first quarter, followed quickly by a strike from Shahrukh Ali (14'). The hosts intensified the pressure in the second quarter, with Ketan Kushwaha (25') and Romit Pal (26') finding the back of the net in quick succession to give India a comfortable cushion.

Australia's Fightback Falls Short

Kushwaha (40') continued his fine form to score his second of the match in the third quarter before Ansh Bahutra (45') capped off India's scoring fest. Australia attempted a fightback with goals from Owen Taylor (23'), Oscar Freeman (29') and Jack Weller (32'), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to deny the visitors any further breakthrough and secure a comprehensive win.

The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Wednesday, May 20, at the same venue. (ANI)