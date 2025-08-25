Shakib Al Hasan became the 5th cricketer to take 500 T20 wickets, reaching the feat in a CPL match for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons. The Bangladesh all-rounder added this milestone to his decorated career across international and franchise cricket.

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan added another milestone to his illustrious career, becoming the fifth cricketer in history to claim 500 wickets in T20 cricket. The 38-year-old achieved the feat while representing Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Shakib reached the landmark during a sensational spell against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Sunday, where he returned with figures of 3/11 in just two overs at North Sound. With this, his overall tally in T20s now stands at 502 wickets.

Shakib Al Hassan's career in T20 leagues

Having made his T20 debut in 2006, Shakib has been a familiar name across franchise leagues globally. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), after being picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2011, the Bangladeshi star played a pivotal role in KKR's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014, claiming 12 and 11 wickets respectively in those seasons.

Shakib's CPL journey has been equally impactful. In his debut season in 2013, he picked up 11 wickets, the second-highest in the tournament that year, and returned in 2016 to bag another 12 scalps. Back home, he has been an undisputed legend in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), winning two titles with Dhaka-based franchises, first as a player in 2013 and then as captain in 2016. He remains the BPL's highest wicket-taker, with 149 wickets across nine seasons.

Al Hassan's international career

Beyond franchise cricket, Shakib's numbers in international cricket underline his status as Bangladesh's greatest-ever cricketer. Across formats, he has scored over 14,000 runs and taken 712 wickets, making him one of the most successful all-rounders in modern-day cricket.